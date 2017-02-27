Letters to the Editor: Week of Feb. 26 to March 4, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 10 by Madison County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

In an effort to assist with government transparency and to keep people informed I provide this 10th Report to the People. (Since you pay me I figure you have a right to know what I’m doing.)

Mandated state training

I completed the Open Meeting Acts training required by the Illinois attorney general’s guidelines two weeks ago. A certificate is on file with Madison County.

Worden issues

Transportation: As per my promise to Mayor Preston Hall, on Feb. 23, I met with Mr. Schuette of the Transportation Department and discussed road improvement issues. The Madison County Transportation Department will provide a general sketch of a “curb and gutter” of an improvement from Wildwood Subdivision to the pumping station just south of Worden in about two weeks. (This improvement has yet to be approved and is in its preliminary stages.) The city of Worden would fund a sidewalk project just north of the “pumping station” to assist with pedestrian traffic into town.

Highland issues

1. FEMA issues: I spoke with Ms. Poshard of Madison County Community Development and she contacted Ms. Lisa Peck of Highland. They will meet with Ms. Deb Detmers of Congressman John Shimkus’ office to push for providing local government with updated Federal Emergency Management Agency maps. Many thanks to Congressman John Shimkus for his effort and providing local government with extra “firepower.”

2. Highland Senior Citizen/Community Center: I spoke with Ms. Poshard and alerted her to Elmer Emig and the Weinheimer Senior Citizen’s Group effort to bring a new senior citizens center to Highland. Ms. Poshard and staff are researching all available resources.

Hamel issues

1. I met with Mayor Larry Bloemker on Feb. 24 to discuss floodwater drainage on Illinois Department of Transportation right of way. We will meet with Joseph D. Monroe of IDOT in the next two weeks (to be announced). Many thanks to state Rep. Charlie Meier of the 108 District for his efforts on Hamel’s behalf.

2. I spoke with the chief of police Feb. 24 and asked if there was any way I might assist the department or could represent the area with the Southwestern Illinois law Enforcement Commission. He said the commission supported them magnificently and that all was going well but would contact me if necessary. Let’s support our local police!

Letter to Team Trump-Pence

As a District 3 board member and as a Trump delegate to the Republican National Convention, I personally delivered a letter to the Trump-Pence Team when invited to the event at Fabick CAT in Fenton, Mo. I asked they consider two ways to bring jobs to our ailing Madison County economy. Amid their many responsibilities, I asked for their help to put 1,500 workers back to work at the U.S. Steel Granite City plant. A number of people I spoke with living in District 3 are laid off from this plant and struggle to make ends meet. I think President Trump’s executive order to use U.S.-manufactured steel in U.S. oil pipelines is an indication of a desire to help the steel industry. People need and want work. I hope “market forces” don’t end these important jobs.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three