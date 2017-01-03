Letters to the Editor: Week of Jan. 1-7, 2017

The purpose of this letter is to provide information on my recent efforts as your County Board District 3 representative. District 3 includes Pocahontas, Grantfork, Hamel, portions of Highland, New Douglas, Prairietown, Williamson, Worden, and some Staunton and Edwardsville mailing addresses. I serve on the Tax Cycle (Chair), Planning, Finance and Transportation committees.

Flooding issues (Planning and Transportation)

I met with Hamel Village President Larry Bloemker and Superintendent Donald Grimm on Dec. 21 to discuss flooding issues. Mayor Bloemker provided me a very professional booklet with detailed maps and pictures of flooding along Old Route 66, Interstate 55 and a tributary of Silver Creek. I toured residential properties along Park Avenue and Cassens Avenue and the Old Route 66 corridor south of Sievers Equipment. Changes are badly needed to relieve flooding in the Cassens Avenue residential area and the business corridor south of Sievers Equipment. It appears the state has much work to do correcting broken culverts and silted drainage ditches along Old Route 66 and I-55. In addition, the culvert at Park and Illinois 157 is too small to handle floodwaters and apparently needs replacement.

After touring these areas, I immediately contacted state Rep. Charlie Meier of the Illinois 108 District. Representative Meier stated he will visit with the village mayor and will contact appropriate personnel at IDOT to help facilitate repairs in state rights of way. Previously, Hamel spent large funds to alleviate flooding. Unless the state acts in concert with Hamel village, the village’s money will be virtually wasted. Unless the state acts, floodwater will not reach the Silver Creek watershed but will in effect be dammed up due to broken culverts and silted drainage ditches in the state rights of way.

I will return to Hamel to see additional village areas with flooding issues. In addition, I will visit with appropriate personnel in Highland to discuss the proposed Federal Emergency Management Agency flood map changes. Given bureaucracy, Hamel personnel can’t work on state-controlled rights of way without following cumbersome and expensive regulations. I’m concerned local municipalities and villages may be proactively doing all they can to minimize flood damage while larger bureaucracies like IDOT and FEMA may be less than responsive to local concerns.

Rejection of county pension and benefits package (Finance)

After assuming office, I kept my campaign promise and rejected a county pension and benefits. This should help keep future county costs down.

Philip W. Chapman

County Board Member, District Three

