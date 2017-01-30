Letters to the Editor: Week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2017

As a 2017 Wood River mayor candidate, I’d like to expand on city economics that was mentioned in a letter to the editor.

My goal is to promote the economic future of Wood River with a multi-faceted 12-Year Comprehensive Economic Development Plan. This plan will directly hold the line on costs to the taxpayer by increasing revenue through business growth.

There are two ways to manage operating costs in any city. One way is to cut costs; another is to raise fees and taxes. I voted no to increase water and sewer fees and have voted no to specific expenditures because they were not in the best interests of the city residents.

Currently, city department heads are looking at the budget and examining ways to cut costs. As a council member, I look at a proposed expenses and determine whether it is a want or a need. I stand in the stead of the citizens and to oversee their tax dollars at work.

While publishing the city checkbook may seem like a worthwhile idea, it comes at a cost to the taxpayers. The late Mayor Ufert reviewed putting the budget and financial records online, but the software cost was around $40,000. This was the upfront cost and did not include the cost of a city employee to administer the site.

The city budget is published and available at the library for public viewing, seven days a week, and at City Hall. Placing these city expenditures online, at this time, is not the best use of taxpayer money, in these demanding economic times.

In my previous statements about running for mayor of Wood River, I have made known that the problems of this city can be solved with proven and experienced leadership. With increased economic developments and with careful monitoring of budgets and expenditures, the needed revenue to solve these problems will be readily available, without burdening the taxpayers. Needs will be met and Wood River will experience positive growth.

Cheryl Goessman Maguire

Candidate for mayor of Wood River