Letters to the Editor: Week of January 14-20, 2018

I, along with many others, was disheartened to hear of the decision to close the Wood River Aquatic Center. The Aquatic Center has been an institution in Wood River for decades and has brought in visitors from many surrounding communities day after day. To make such a decision is extremely unfortunate and will inevitably shine adversely on our city as the summer approaches and residents and visitors are forced to go without the city pool that they have come to treasure.

To my knowledge, this now leaves our immediate area with only one public pool (the village of Roxana). Yes, there are a few communities with “splash-pads,” but that seems to be the extent of it. The Aquatic Center provides local youths a summer destination and affords them a place to hang out with friends instead of roaming the streets or getting in trouble. To take this away from them could have many negative repercussions.

I can’t believe that there isn’t a way that we, as a community, can save the Aquatic Center. Have we explored every possibility to bring in the needed funds? Have we applied for every grant? Have we reached out to every charitable soul? I have faith in my leaders that they have and will continue to explore each and every route of funding. The Aquatic Center is Wood River and we must keep it alive and well for many years to come.

Scott Miner

Wood River