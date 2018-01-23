Letters to the Editor: Week of January 21-27, 2018

In a monument to Republican self-delusion, a Jan. 19 letter (“Blame Democrats for the debt”) from Ron Jones indicates support for “supply-side, trickle-down” Republican economics, which features tax cuts for the wealthy. According to theory, money will eventually find its way to lower economic classes; but the economic history of America shows it does not work. Mr. Jones, however, knows the truth of it because his letter responded to a Jan. 12 letter in which Congressional Budget Office (CBO) data gave verifiable numbers proving the failure of “trickle-down” economics to achieve GOP claims.

Further proof of “trickle-down” failure comes from Federal Reserve Board (FRB) bulletin, “Changes in distribution of wealth 1989-2004 (FRB) p11, p29-30,” which shows who really “owns” America for the years noted in the title.

• Top 10 percent own 69.5 percent of all net worth, up 12.3 percent

• Top 10 percent own 63.1 percent of all assets, up 1.1 percent

• Top 10 percent own 89.2 percent of all stocks, up 9.6 percent

• Top 10 percent own 90.4 percent of all business, down .04 percent

• Bottom 50 percent have 2.5 percent of U.S. net worth, down .05 percent

• Bottom 90 percent owe 72.8 percent of all debt, down 2.1 percent

Mr. Jones claims Democratic belief “that the wealthy 1 percent benefit the most from current tax cuts” is just “meaningless propaganda.” However, the FRB bulletin indicates Trump-GOP tax cuts are money in the bank for the 1 percent, and thus far from “meaningless.”

• Top 1 percent own 33.4 percent of all net worth, up 3.3 percent

• Top 1 percent own 29.5 percent of all assets, up 2.4 percent

• Top 1 percent own 50.9 percent of all stocks, up 9.6 percent

• Top 1 percent own 62.3 percent of all business, up 8.8 percent

Also, CBO data shows that income of the wealthiest top 1 percent increased from 9.3 to 19.4 percent of all income from 1979-2007.

Jones and the GOP claim Obama economics increased federal debt from $9.986 trillion to $19.433 trillion, but they fail to prove his responsibility with analysis. The 2007-09 recession — of which the National Bureau of Economic Research said was “the longest of any recession since World War II” — was the obvious contributing factor to the 2009-16 federal deficits, and the resulting $9.447 trillion federal debt.

Historical Tables of Fiscal Year 2017 budget show more than half the $9.447 trillion debt increase was unavoidable, and consisted of:

• Accrued federal revenue loss 2009-12 was $1.075 trillion.

• Accrued interest on federal debt was $3.293 trillion.

• Human Resources costs up $1.113 trillion — from $1.758 to $2.871 trillion

• Off-budget supplemental appropriations for “Overseas Contingency Operations Funding” was approximately $1.5 trillion.

Barney Murrell

Bethalto