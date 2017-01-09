Letters to the Editor: Week of January 8-14, 2017

Thank you for supporting State Street Market in 2016. We so appreciate your business … and thankfully, one thing we hear quite often from our guests is "thank you for coming to Alton. Your restaurant is so good for this town."

That obviously makes us feel special, but I'd be remiss if I didn't remind people that this period right after New Year's is always so slow for most local businesses. After coming off a few weeks of people waiting at our door for a table, or shopping for cases of wine, this week could not be more opposite.

I want to take this time to ask you to please shop local as much as possible … especially when you know business is most likely slower than average. When choosing places to dine, shop, get cars repaired, pictures framed, lumber for repairs, gifts for friends, etc., please consider the local retailers. Once you do, you will see why those of us who are in business will do all we can to earn your business back. For instance, when shopping locally recently I had these experiences … at White Birch and Hazel2Blue, Stacey and Suzanne offered to wrap and deliver my purchases to me … Julie and Tim at Olive Oil Marketplace prepared my gifts in beautiful baskets (while I worked) ready for a quick pickup, making my gifts look exquisite … big chains do not offer these services.

Even if it isn't posted or something a business does regularly, you can always ask at a local business for something special. We are not corporate … we have no one telling us if we can or can't deliver, can or can't change pricing, can or can't make an exception for someone who chooses to do business with us! If you need framing, call Quint at Picture This and More; if you need home repairs, consider Fischer Lumber; pick up your meat from Schwegel's or Hansen's; pastries from Alex at Lucianna's; repurposing from 3 Charming Chicks or any of the many local antique stores downtown, eat at the many downtown local restaurants, etc. You get my drift … right? At State Street Market, with one simple call to us, we will even drop off your bottle or case of wine at your door so it is waiting when you get home from a long day at work … or pick up unconsumed wine from a party and give you credit toward another purchase at a later time … who does that? With all this being written, if you were so kind to read it, now I ask that you strongly consider your purchasing power. Shop local! It will keep the local economy alive and it will make you feel somewhat responsible as well as feel really good about yourself as you leave a business where the owner calls you by name and thanks you personally.

Terri Beaubien

Alton

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a Report to the People from Madison County County Board member Philip W. Chapman.

Job Creation – (Planning and Development – Transportation)

I met with Ms. Kristen Poshard, deputy for planning and development. Ms. Poshard and I share a keen interest in job creation. Madison County must take the initiative in creating jobs and protecting the 1,500 laid-off workers at Granite City Steel. Government needs to create good jobs to expand the tax base and ensure a robust community.

Looking ahead, I pledged to work with Planning and Development to create the infrastructure to bring manufacturing jobs to Madison County. Ms. Poshard plans a special event for early April to begin the “culture of job creation” and “enhance our enterprise zones.” Ms. Poshard will create an interdisciplinary team taken from business, civic organizations, education and the unions to rewrite Madison County's story of job loss. The TRUMP transition team will be and is invited. Let’s save the 1,500 jobs at Granite City Steel.

FEMA - Flood Plain (Planning and Development, Tax Cycle)

Fellow citizens, FEMA may wish to expand the flood map because it will produce FEMA funding. A relaxed criteria for the flood plain increases the amount of businesses and residences with increased premiums. This change would impact numerous Hamel and Highland residents and others throughout District 3. Be aware, it appears additional premiums will go to fund FEMA. Thus, a conflict of interest may exist, as it appears FEMA bureaucrats will profit indirectly through additional premiums. Given the use of the additional premiums, one might consider the premiums a “tax” utilized to respond to disasters. Perhaps FEMA bureaucrats find this necessary, as it’s reported their funding was depleted by several national disasters.

The bottom line?

Places where there really is no risk may be seen as used by bureaucrats to procure revenue. Additionally, modest homes with no history of flooding will be placed on the new flood plain. Their chance at resale will disappear. One wonders if this is more of the previous Washington administration’s “war on the middle class.” Property values will plummet. Hopefully, as the new Trump administration takes office, cooler heads will prevail and rein in out-of-control bureaucracy “doing things simply because they can.”

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3