Letters to the Editor: Week of July 16-22, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 26 by Madison County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

The purpose of this Report to the People is to provide information to the public and aid with government transparency.

Prairietown issues: On Friday, July 14, I met with Mr. Vern Ruble, Omphghent Township road commissioner; and Mr. Tim Goebel, senior vice president of Prairietown Feed Services, and walked North Schiller Street. The road appears to need widening to accommodate the increasingly larger trucks produced by industry to conduct the grain business. In addition, we walked the Renken Road and Schiller Road intersection and saw the overgrown and silted-in drainage culverts north and south of the intersection. Immediately following our meeting, I visited the County Transportation Office and left a message for Mr. Mark Gvillo, who I know is already aware of these issues and on top of it.

Transportation Committee meeting: On Wednesday, July 11, I attended the Transportation Committee meeting. I voted for the following: CH19 South Moreland Road Upgrade, Final Payment Resolution Commerce Center Drive South, Agreement for Preliminary Engineering Services, Airport Road Improvement, Agreement/Funding Resolution 13th Street Elizabeth Avenue and Cambridge Avenue City of Madison, Agreement with Developer, City of Edwardsville, State of Illinois and Madison County, Gateway Commerce Center Drive North, Agreement Funding Resolution Old Troy Road City of Troy, Agreement Funding Resolution Old Troy Road Collinsville Township, Supplemental Agreement for Preliminary Engineering Services, Old Troy Road Reconstruction. Please note: not all the paperwork had been processed for the $140,206 Madison project. However, since a similar approval had been made for the city of Collinsville previously, I thought Madison should be treated the same. All resolutions passed unanimously.

Worden issues: Mark Gvillo reported on July 11 that the drawings for the curb and gutter improvement south of Worden are under way. I will met with Vern Ruble on Friday and toured Omphghent roads. I saw the Culvert problem on Albrecht Road, which has a hole and the road embankment, which needs strengthening.

Tax Cycle meeting: On Wednesday, July 11, I chaired the Tax Cycle Committee meeting. Treasurer Chris Slusser reported the Treasurer’s Office mailed out installments July 6. Your tax dollars for schools: On July 21, the Treasurer’s Office will mail out $99 million to local school districts. Amy Meyer, recorder, reported property taxes are down from 2016. As chairman, I asked for Ms. Meyer to provide a short historical briefing on property taxes and provide what she considers the implications of the latest figures at the next meeting. She also reported deeds of conveyance were down last month to include deeds of foreclosure, which indicates a positive trend in real estate.

Mr. (Joseph) Dauderman, assessor: Chairman Chapman congratulated Mr. Dauderman on his new four-year term as assessor and for his recent swearing-in by Ms. (Debra) Ming-Mendoza, county clerk. Mr. Dauderman reported on new efficient filing and money-saving initiatives started in his department. He reported many taxpayers fail to file for exemptions they could have, which impacts the amount of taxes they pay. We discussed the higher PI impacts on Madison County farmers more than upstate farmers. I noted higher school taxes and a higher PI are very uncomfortable for many (county) residents compared to their upstate counterparts. For example, in the Highland School District, where the PI has gone up, schools account for more than 55 percent of the tax bill. I’m concerned upstate legislators seem to have little regard for how their policies affect downstate people. County Clerk Ms. Ming Mendoza reported the clerk has provided corrected mobile home tax bills to the Treasurer’s Office. She forwarded information for the varied taxing districts to appropriate government entities.

Grantfork issues: Mayor Steve Brendel and I intend to meet in August to discuss Grantfork issues.

Finance Committee: On July 12, I attended the Finance Committee meeting. I moved for the adoption of the purchase approvals, seconded by David Michael. Included in unanimous approval were Fire Alarm Replacement at Madison County Criminal Justice Center, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Internship Contract, Payment of Emergency Pumps used during heavy storms, and 36 Sets of Illinois Complete State Bar Statute. I seconded David Michael’s motion, which passed unanimously to approve, Purchase of Audio Visual Upgrades for the Courthouse, Maintenance Renewal for Madison Starcom Radio System, Renewal of Five-Year Wireless Service for Comsite Cellular Monitors, (five-year service cuts cost in half), award of bids for county weatherization program.

Scheffel Boyle audit: Auditors presented an in-depth audit of the Madison County budget and cost centers. Suggestions for improvement of strengthening internal controls and operating efficiency were noted. Communication: Auditor Rick Faccin and I expressed concern that communication between the administration and the Auditor’s Office might be improved by the administration providing timely changes in personnel numbers and other pertinent information to ensure accurate projections.

New Douglas issues: I met with Steve Brendel of storm water control, who is following up on his excellent previous work concerning the Madison County Transit drainage issues south of New Douglas and north of the bike trail. MCT must dredge or dig out its silted drainage ditches in conjunction with improvements planned by town leaders to complete needed civic improvements.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3