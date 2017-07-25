Letters to the Editor: Week of July 23-29, 2017

Where do you want to eat tonight? “It Don’t Matter.” This is an actual name of a restaurant we came across in Alabama while passing through on vacation. But where do we go tonight? “We Don’t Know” — because we don’t have the Secret Diner to lead the way.

We can’t tell you how much we miss the section on new places to eat scouted out by the Secret Diner. Every week, we and another couple looked forward to reading the answer from last week to see where we would be going out to eat. Sometimes we would guess it ahead of time, and sometimes not, but we got a kick out of the detail they went into to tell us about each place.

We just want to say thank you to the couple who wrote this column for so long and wish them well. We are now trying to make our way in finding new places by venturing out on our own because they have left us with the challenge to find out where we are going to eat tonight!

Cordially,

Your Secret Admirers

P.S. We have added to our quest along with the dining out to find a doughnut that matches up with John’s Donut in Wood River or Baker’s Dozen on Washington in Alton. Since they closed many years ago, doughnuts just haven’t been the same!

EDITOR’S NOTE: As you can see in the links below, the Secret Diner is back! Thank you so much for your readership and your loyalty ... we are so glad you are enjoying our newspaper!