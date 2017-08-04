Letters to the Editor: Week of July 30 to Aug. 5, 2017

It is my privilege to announce that Gift of Voice is opening our Recovery Support Internship (RSI) application period. Please see application and internship brochure for specific details.

People can participate in three ways.

1 — If you are a person in mental health and trauma recovery who wants to provide peer support in a professional capacity, you are encouraged to apply today!

2 — If you are with an organization that provides programs and/or ministries for people in need, you are encouraged to call and explore ways you can benefit from having an intern placed in your location in 2018!

3 — If you have a generous spirit, you can contribute toward partial or full scholarships for the Recovery Support Internship.

Thank you for sharing this message with others!

AJ French

Gift of Voice

Edwardsville