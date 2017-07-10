Letters to the Editor: Week of July 9-15, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 25 by Madison County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

The purpose of this 25th Report to the People is to provide information and to assist with government transparency.

Judiciary Committee: I attended the Judiciary Committee July 7. (1) Judge (Kyle) Knapp reported the county jail numbers remain high despite numerous programs to prevent unnecessary or long periods of incarceration. High population affects the cost of health care and food. No solutions were discussed. However, jail room and an upgrade remain issues. (2) Pastor Danny Holliday presented ideas on using citizens to assist with legal research. He expressed concern that all evidence might not be available to the poor and indigent represented by counsel. Given many people’s perception that minorities are disproportionately singled out by the American system in general and that there may be one justice for the rich and politically connected and another for the poor, I suggested we might be open to any ideas to make the criminal system more fair. (3) Judge Knapp reported the Sheriff’s Office, Probation, and Chestnut (Health Systems) would assist with treatment of 50 opiate offenders in Madison County through a grant from the state of Illinois.

Planning and Development Committee: I attended the Planning and Development Committee July 6. (1) I moved for the adoption of Resolution Z17-0034 of Lynn and David Grotfendt of District 3. This variance consisted of changes in lot size, property width, and building setbacks and passed unanimously. (2) Intern: I voted for creation of a graduate SIUE intern position costing $11,706 per year. (3) Landfill credits: We discussed the use of money from landfill fees. I support use of this money for (1) environmental protection (waste and chemical management) and local environmental education, (2) storm water control, (3) energy conservation (buildings), (4) funding low-cost loans and grants to municipalities and townships for uses previously listed, and; (5) a multimillion dollar emergency fund in case we should suffer a rupture in our landfill as was the case in St. Clair County.

July appointments: On July 7, Mr. (Kurt) Prenzler’s administrative assistant verified Ms. Ann Winning of New Douglas and Mr. Gerald Schaeffer of Prairietown were slated, as per my recommendation, to their respective fire protection districts.

Union negotiations (requests for clarification): I’ve provided several specific questions to the State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if the County Board representation for union collective bargaining negotiations from December 2016 through July 2017 has been in accord with the Illinois Public Labor Relations Act of 1984. I’m concerned the board may not have been involved by providing general parameters to negotiating teams and final approval of all collective bargaining agreements, as has been common practice.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3