Letters to the Editor: Week of June 11-17, 2017

Happy Father’s Day to my two brothers.

My biological brother became a single parent unexpectedly. His life literally changed in one day. When I say his world changed, I mean his whole world changed. He had to adjust everything he did and thought. He did everything imaginable so the kids would have as little effect as possible with the transition.

He handled it like a champion. I’m so proud of him. He deserves the best Father’s Day.

My friend, who is like a brother, lost his dad this year. He knew it was coming. He spent every day with his dad up until the last minute. I don’t have to tell you how much he loved and appreciated his dad.

He is also a dad himself to two little kids. He evolves his life around his wife and kids. He always puts their needs and wants before his. It’s so funny; he would call and say, “Let’s go do something.” I would say “OK” and just wait. I knew what was coming next. He would call back later and say he can’t do it. I knew that when he said it. I know he can only think of himself for about one minute before he thinks about his family. I respect him for that. He deserves the best Father’s Day.

Derrick D. Richardson

Alton