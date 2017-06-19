Letters to the Editor: Week of June 18-24, 2017

Why do we use the Electoral College to elect a president? Why not go with the popular vote? The president is chosen by 538 electors representing 50 states, and it takes 270 electoral votes to elect a president. This process is spelled out in the Constitution.

Why didn’t the Founders just make it easy and let the popular vote elect a president? The answer is critical to not only understanding the Electoral College but understanding America. The founders had no intention of creating a pure majority-ruled democracy. They knew from careful study of history that pure democracies do not work — they implode. It can best be explained by two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for dinner: guess who gets eaten? In a pure democracy, bare majorities can easily tyrannize the rest of the country. The founders knew this.

This is why every state has the same number of electoral college members assigned to each political party according to the population of the state. If winning was just about getting the most votes, then the candidates would try to win the states with the largest population and cities ...why would the candidates try to win the lesser-populated states like Wyoming, Montana, and West Virginia? When the Constitution was drawn up and if the founders would have had a simple majority elect a president, then states that had the largest cities at that time (Boston, Philadelphia, and New York) would have elected the president and the rest of the 13 states would have had little to say about it. Today would have been the same; larger states with the largest cities would have elected the president. America is a large country, spread out over 50 states with many diverse opinions and ideas, and all should be given a voice in something as important as a presidential election. Word count rules by different newspapers restrict a more detailed explanation. I hope you get the idea.

Garland Horn

Granite City

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 23 by County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

I provide this 23rd Report to the People to aid with government transparency.

Saving Fairmount Park Racetrack

SOLUTION: The introduction of gaming machines into Fairmount Park and other racetracks should receive a “variance” and be considered independently by the legislature from the omnibus bill. The introduction of gaming machines would save the park. Jobs and livelihoods are more important than statehouse politics.

NOTE: Senate Bill 7 languishes in the State Legislature. Its proponents and lobbyists remain stymied by a dysfunctional leadership. In the meantime, the fate of Fairmount Park hangs in the balance. The inability of the legislature to work together and improve the economic climate endangers Fairmount’s 1,500 jobs. If things remain unchanged, Fairmount Park will fail.

Carpenter issues

I provided information to Planning and Development personnel because of concerns by citizens in the Carpenter area. Appropriate personnel visited many properties outside of code. Some have chosen to comply. Others were taken to adjudication.

Prairietown issues

I met with John Gusewelle, Tony Lebro, Ron Isenburg, Gerald Schaeffer, Ernie Fries and Pat Cooper of the Prairietown Fire Department. We discussed the town’s needs. They expressed safety concerns about two areas on Renken Road. Some worried about parking in front of the tavern on Renken and Prairietown roads, fearing there might be an accident. Some also expressed concerns about the Illinois 4 and Renken intersection at night.

New Douglas issues

My proposal for an intergovernmental agreement between New Douglas and the county passed through two committees and will appear before the full County Board at the June meeting. Many thanks to Steve Brendel, who met with Barbie Bassett and Lisa Michnmeyer of New Douglas to ensure MCT cleans out the drainage ditches and culverts by the bike trail.

Appointments

I recommended the following appointments to (County Board) Chairman (Kurt) Prenzler: Ann Winning, New Douglas Fire Protection District; Gerald Schaefer, Prairie Fire Protection District; and William Gusewelle, Prairietown Light District. I hope they are affirmed the week of June 20. I have yet to speak with Norman Schreiber, fire department trustee in Worden. I have reached out to him but have yet to hear back.

Jail renovation

The week of June 9, I met with (Chief) Judge (David) Hylla and briefly discussed needed jail improvements. I will meet with Sheriff (John) Lakin soon. My preliminary thinking is the county might begin with the sally port.

Litigious nature of Madison County courts impacts economic climate

The appellation by the American Tort Reform Association of Madison County as the “fifth-worst judicial hellhole” in the United States does little to bring needed business and jobs to Madison County. People’s perceptions are their reality. According to the Illinois Policy Institute, Madison County continues to lose revenue and population. No wonder many find their taxes going higher and seem confused how this could be. When business thrives and school districts economize, individual taxpayers benefit. Madison County business isn’t thriving. Perhaps the legal community might begin to think “outside the box” and use its vast store of experience to think of ways to improve Madison County’s economic climate.

How government arrives at your tax bill: a brief primer

A number of my constituents remain concerned about high taxes. They wonder if the harder you work and earn, the more you are punished for success. Stay tuned for my next Report to the People, when I will shed light on how government determines your tax bill.

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three