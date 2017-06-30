Letters to the Editor: Week of June 25 to July 1, 2017

The Coalition of Concerned Citizens of Alton Area is hosting its Annual Awards Dinner, which will be held on Saturday, July 8, at Lewis and Clark Community College in the Trimpe Building. We would like to publicly invite you to attend our annual dinner, as well as acknowledge our 2017 Award Recipients.

This year’s award recipients are Mrs. Cynthia Roth, Mrs. Lori Artis, Ms. Cameo Foster, Mr. Edmond Gray, Ms. Krista Miller, Pastor Gregory Denton, Mrs. Georgia Bratton, and Ms. Rhonda Moore.

The Annual Awards Dinner proceeds help further the cause of bridging the racial, social and economic barriers in the Alton area. The proceeds also fund such programs as the Annual Youth Summer Educational Enrichment program, which takes place every summer for six weeks, aid people in crisis situations, assist with justifiable bail bonds, and provide emergency travel expenses for funerals and many other things.

The dinner tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table. To obtain tickets, or for more information, you can call (618) 465-9420 or email us at cccalton@yahoo.com.

Bishop Samuel White

Chairman