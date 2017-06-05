Letters to the Editor: Week of June 4-10, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 21 by County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

I provide this 21st Report to the People to assist with government transparency.

New Douglas Intergovernmental Code Enforcement Agreement: On June 1, I introduced a resolution in the Planning and Development Committee to approve the intergovernmental agreement between Planning and Development and the village of New Douglas for code enforcement services. At my request, Mr. Matt Brandmeyer met with New Douglas village officials. Together they decided on a plan which will help New Douglas to enforce ordinances which will affect safety and sanitation. Many thanks to Lisa Michnmeier and Barbie Bassett of New Douglas, whose efforts helped make this possible. The resolution passed unanimously and will appear before the full County Board this month.

Fairmount Park Racetrack: I introduced a motion into the Planning and Development Committee to support a resolution in favor of SB 7 to allow electronic gambling at Fairmount Park and other Illinois racetracks. Fairmount Park employs 1500 people. Many families are fed due to its operation. Fairmount Park, with its rich heritage, remains a linchpin of Collinsville’s and Madison County’s economy. In addition to $250,000 in property taxes, Madison County receives more than $80,000 in other revenues from the track. Collinsville receives more than $25,000 in taxes and fees. The state of Illinois receives more than $600,000 in taxes and fees. Electronic gaming at the track will allow it to stay open and increase the amount of racing dates and promotions, thus generating additional tax and revenues to government entities. It makes no sense to allow restaurants, bars, and filling stations to have electronic gaming but not the Fairmount Park Racetrack that is dedicated to gaming to have them. My resolution will move to the Finance Committee and hopefully after Finance approval to the full board.

Prairietown variance: At the 1 June Planning and Development Meeting, I moved the approval of Z17-0020. All neighbors surrounding the parcel voiced approval for the variance. The applicants worked with Mr. (Chris) Doucleff of Planning and Development on a state-of-the-art sewer system which went beyond code. Some neighbors were concerned that an additional storage building might interfere with drainage in the area. Research showed the area of roofing on shed and the house compared to the parcel remained within the 30 percent allowed by ordinance. A tour of the area showed old culverts and drainage ditches have silted in, preventing the necessary flow of water during some rains. I conferred with Mr. Mark Gvillo, director of Madison County Transportation. Neighbors’ concerns with drainage might best be solved by digging out the culverts and ditches in the neighborhood to the original gradient rather than preventing the applicants from having an additional building like other neighbors enjoy. Variance Z17-0020 passed unanimously.

Judiciary Committee: On June 2, I raised the issue of whether the litigious nature of the Madison County courts and our appellation as the Fifth Worst Judicial Hell Hole by ATRA hurts the Madison County economy. Recent figures showed Madison County’s unemployment rate is 1 percent higher than Illinois (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). Illinois is last in the Midwest. Businessmen rank the Illinois economic climate among the worst in the United States. The litigation business thrives, but I hope we can find ways for the Judiciary Committee working with the legal community to improve our image and enhance the overall business climate, thus bringing manufacturing and other industries to Madison County.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3

“Where is Mike Bost?”

You might have seen this question on social media lately, or on signs held by protesters at district congressional offices. I’m not much of a protester, but in my experience these sign-wavers make a good point. For the past five months I’ve been trying to find out where my congressman stands on an issue I care about, but all I hear from is office is that he’ll “get back” to me.

The issue in question is the 93 percent cut to critical programs run by the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) in the 2018 budget. The OVW oversees many effective programs working to end abuse, stalking and sexual assault, especially against women, domestic partners, children, and the elderly. You can read the details of these programs for yourself at justice.gov/ovw.

I’ve called Mike Bost’s regional and D.C. offices to ask whether the congressman supports funding the OVW in the federal budget, but I got no answer. The same goes for the email I sent through his website. At a public town hall meeting, people who care about this issue might get a chance to ask him in person and hold him accountable for his answer.

Instead, Mr. Bost has offered conference call “tele-town halls” as an alternative. I was excited to hear about this, so I was one of the first to sign up. But there’s no way to know when they’ll happen, so I missed the first call completely. In the calls I happened to be there to answer, the congressman didn’t take any questions regarding the OVW. I’ve even seen speculation that Mr. Bost has the questions screened so that he can just memorize a few talking points. The grumbling across social media (just search #whereismikebost) tells me that there are a lot of other frustrated citizens. I hope that he holds a real public meeting soon so that we can be sure that our congressman is listening to our concerns.

Stephanie Larson

Alton