Letters to the Editor: Week of March 12-18, 2017

You may have seen advertisements that make bold claims followed by an asterisk and fine print that states “some restrictions apply.”

Some supporters of the 1 percent sales tax stated; “it will lower your property taxes.” Truth in advertising might demand supporters add “some restrictions apply.”

Question: Are there some restrictions? Answer: Yes.

Restriction No. 1 — A school board controls taxing. Has your school board promised to lower taxes? If not, what guarantee do you have? In addition, a school board may promise it won’t raise taxes but then change its mind.

Restriction No. 2 — Another school board may be elected in the future then vote to raise your school property tax for “unforeseen needs.” Remember the 1 percent sales tax can only go to build schools.

Restriction No. 3 — The 1 percent sales tax is a “double-barreled bond issue.” By state law, if the new sales tax fails to raise the necessary funds to pay for $300 million of new bonds (which will cost $500 million over the life of the loan), then the county must by law raise your property tax to make up the difference.

Why didn’t 1 percent tax supporters tell you? Some restrictions apply.

Let voters beware. Sound like a gamble? If so, vote no April 4!

Philip W. Chapman

Highland

I would like to talk about the Madison County 1-cent sales tax. My concern is that when we go to vote, all we will notice is “tax.” There is a great website, onecentmakessense.org, that is full of great information. I still had many questions, so I have personally spoken to superintendents from other school districts in counties that have had this tax since 2009. A school in Champaign County with a student body of 800 has given a portion of the money received back to the property owners each year through tax abatements and will continue until at least 2025. The remainder of the money has been used to replace windows and the entire HVAC system for the building. A school district in Williamson County has been able to build two new school buildings, with these funds paying for a substantial part. I know one negative comment out there is that schools will still buy bonds and people think that will basically be a double taxing. I asked that question of the superintendents I spoke with. They both responded by saying that their schools have purchased bonds since this tax passed, but those bonds are being paid back by the 1-cent funds and there has been no additional property taxes needed.

Our state is not fully funding our schools as it is supposed to be doing. Please take the time to find out how important this can be to our children, schools, communities and property owners. I personally feel very strongly about this and encourage everyone to vote “yes.”

Kevin Kerr

Wood River

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 12 by County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

The purpose of this report is to assist with transparency in government and to provide information on my efforts as a County Board member to improve the life of citizens in Madison County District 3.

Hamel Flooding Issues: March 7 — I met with Mayor (Larry) Bloemker, Village Engineer Don Grimm, IDOT representatives Tom Moore and Craig Poetteker to discuss three projects to improve floodwater problems. Project 1, Cassens Project — IDOT stated it would determine the old gradient for the state drainage ditch and dig it out in the next few months. This will prevent a neighborhood from “becoming a lake” during heavy rains. Project 2, North Route Old 66 (North Frontage Road) — IDOT will replace some culverts to ensure a necessary volume of drainage to improve safety and egress of emergency vehicles. Project 3, Trotter Road Project — IDOT will study a current culvert constructed after closing of railroad tracks that does not provide adequate flow during heavy rains. Water flow during heavy rains periodically makes travel unsafe on Illinois 157. Many thanks to Mr. Moore and Mr. Poetteker for their professionalism and expertise.

Tax Cycle Real Estate Meeting, March 7 — Recorder Amy Meyer reported deeds of conveyances show a positive trend in home sales. Both prices paid for homes and the number of homes sold is greater. Treasurer Chris Slusser noted automated sales generated a 2.89 percent rate. The next tax sale will be 10 a.m. March 15. IT Rob Dorman and Meyer reported cooperation in bringing Recorder’s Office documents into the 21st century through computer automation. County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza reported the property tax exemption for disabled veterans will total approximately $38 million.

Finance Committee Meeting, March 8 — Child Advocacy I moved the Finance Committee earmark $59,200 for the Child Advocacy Program. These earmarked funds will ensure a matching fund grant to build an interview room for use by families at risk. The motion passed unanimously with bipartisan support.

Transportation Committee Meeting, March 8 — I proposed moving ahead with a curb-and-gutter project south of Worden. The current road proves inadequate during heavy rains or during snow removal. Many thanks to Mayor Preston Hall for drawing this issue to my attention. I voted “yes” for the following funding resolutions: Spring Valley Road traffic signal, Clifton Terrace Road resurfacing, Pear Street road resurfacing, village of Godfrey, agreement for preliminary engineering services Heeren Bridge, Buchta Road, Fort Russell Township.

Parliamentary procedure: On March 7, I met with Chairman Kurt Prenzler and discussed way to improve the use of parliamentary procedure in local government.

Community development: During the last two weeks I’ve met with the Assistant Director of Community Development Kristen Poshard to discuss ways to bring jobs to District 3 and to Madison County.

Cost containment: During the last week I met briefly with a number of department heads, elected officials, and County Board members to discuss possible means for cost containment for the upcoming Child Advocacy Project while still ensuring full services for the new interview room.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3