Letters to the Editor: Week of March 19-25, 2017

Early voting began Feb. 23. In-office voting is available from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays through April 3 at the Madison County Clerk’s Office, 157 N. Main St., Room 109 in Edwardsville. Early voting can be done at the Granite City Township Building, 2060-A Delmar Ave.

Yes, every vote counts. That reminds me of the Nameoki Township election, whereby I tied with another candidate for township trustee only to find out after the recount of the ballots that I won by 16 votes. Did I get cheated? Yes. They ruled me out on a silly technicality. I was told that the incumbents were worried that I would cause the grand jury investigation. Guess what, I ran four years later, and a grand jury investigation took place, and those who were found guilty were thrown out of office. As Malcolm Forbes once said, “As you get older, don’t slow down. Speed up, there’s less time left.”

The purpose of this is to report on my efforts as your District 3 County Board representative. You are my bosses and have a right to know what I’m doing.

Civility in Madison County politics

Many complain of a lack of civility in national and local politics. The recent alleged attack on County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler led to a number of news stories and opinion pieces. Any attacks on public officials or threats of violence are unacceptable.

I can’t control others, but I can control myself. As your District 3 representative, I make every effort to show respect to all of my colleagues. I adhere to Robert’s Rules of Order that governs our board meetings and committees. I remain issue-oriented on my comments and refrain from questioning the integrity or motives of others. “A house divided against itself can’t stand.” We must work together to make Madison County a better place to live and to work.

County Board Meeting, March 15

My “aye votes” included two appointments. I voted aye for Capt. Marc B. McLemore to the 911 commission and for Kristen Poshard for community development director. Capt. McLemore boats a distinguished career in law enforcement and shows the sound judgment and maturity needed for planning and during emergencies. He is a doer! Ms. Poshard functioned as the community development deputy administrator. She works tirelessly to bring jobs and grants to Madison County. She planned the upcoming Model Innovative County program scheduled for April 6-7.

The board approved my motion that unanimously passed in the Finance Committee for an appropriation of $59,200 for the Child Advocacy Center to build a badly needed interview room. The room will assist with at-risk children and families. Many thanks to Finance Chairman Lisa Ciampoli for her great efforts.

Highland Senior Center

On March 18, I met with concerned citizens and Mayor (Joseph) Michaelis and staff about the proposed Senior Citizens Center in Highland. We hope to move this project forward. Many thanks to Elmer Emig for his excellent leadership in this important endeavor.

Administration Building Security

I support Facilities Administrator Rob Schmidt’s drive for a professional review of Administration Building security procedures. From the late 1990s to present, the Facilities Department handed out approximately 400 keys which have been subsequently unaccounted for. It’s time for sufficient oversight and for common sense to prevail.

