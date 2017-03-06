Letters to the Editor: Week of March 5-11, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 11 by Madison County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

The purpose of this letter is to provide a report of my efforts as your County Board District 3 representative. I hope this helps with government transparency. In addition, I think you have a right to know as I receive a salary. You should know what you are getting for your money.

Speeding in Carpenter: A citizen with children in the 6400 block of Quercus Grove complained drivers roared through a speed zone in town. I called Sheriff John Lakin, who had not heard of the problem and apologized if there had been an accidental oversight. I suggested an electronic sign telling drivers how fast they were going or a speed trap to restore safety and protect children living there. Many thanks to Sheriff John Lakin for promising to take immediate action. If you have a problem in your area with an unsafe road or with speeding in your neighborhood, please contact me.

Judiciary Committee: Chairman (Kurt) Prenzler appointed me to the Judiciary Committee and attended my first meeting on March 1. Sheriff Lakin reported the jail population has been higher than normal and the higher population affects costs of groceries and medical care. Given the epidemic of heroin-related deaths, I asked about where the drug comes from. State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons stated the drug comes from Mexico, goes to Chicago, and is transported to St. Louis for distribution in the Metro East.

FEMA flood map issues: On Feb. 28, I attended Highland’s FEMA Flood Map Open House. Many thanks to Mayor (Joseph) Michaelis and the Highland staff for their research and desire to protect citizens from unnecessary insurance premiums. When I studied the November 2016 maps and compared them to the previous maps, several incongruities appeared that make no sense. One wonders if FEMA paid close attention to its job. There are approximately 360 properties on the new list compared to only 135 on the 1988 flood maps. The new system seemingly amounts to little more than a ruse to expand government revenues. (FEMA gets the premiums.) There will be new flood maps for Grantfork, Hamel, Highland, Livingston and Worden. Is your business or home on a newly proposed flood plain? If so, has your home ever flooded? Are there incongruities or mistakes in your town’s newest flood maps?

Flooding in Hamel: Mayor (Larry) Bloemker and I will meet with IDOT staff to discuss flooding in Hamel during heavy rains this week. Illinois seemed able to pump millions into the interchange at the New Hamel Travel Stop, but after being contacted five years ago seems unable to clear state drainage ditches along Interstate 55. One wonders if citizens should get their own equipment out there to clear the ditches and return them to the old gradient to ease the drainage back up. In effect, Hamel now serves as a water impoundment area for the I-55 corridor. Hopefully, the meeting will produce results.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three