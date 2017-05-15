Letters to the Editor: Week of May 14-20, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 19 from Madison County Board District 3 representative Philip Chapman.

Tax Cycle Committee and “Proposition E”

I chair the Tax Cycle Committee, which on Monday passed a unanimous bipartisan resolution that I ask the State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons for a legal opinion on the validity of putting the new Proposition E tax on the upcoming tax bill. We didn’t want to send out an illegal tax bill through the auspices of the county clerk and county treasurer. A legal review found the Edwardsville Superintendent of Schools Office had not followed all the rules. Hence the referendum which passed will not be included on the upcoming tax bills to be mailed out shortly. Many thanks to committee members David Michael, Don Moore, Kristen Novacich and Mike Parkinson, who voted for my request for a legal review.

1,500 jobs in jeopardy: Fairmount Park Racetrack

On Tuesday, May 9, I met with Mr. Ron Rujawitz (horse owner) and Mr. Eddie Essenpreis, president of the Horsemen’s Benevolent Protective Association, at Fairmount Park Racetrack. State policies and competing gaming interests have handcuffed Fairmount Park’s ability to generate profits, and the track’s continued operation is in jeopardy. Fairmount Park employs 1,500 people. The track provides needed revenues to Madison County and to Collinsville. Its closure would be catastrophic to our economy. I am working to have video gaming and “historical racing machines” installed immediately at the track. It makes no sense to have gaming machines all around the park but not in the park; this seems a contrivance by competitors to close the park at our expense. On May 12, I visited Gov. Bruce Rauner, House Speaker Mike Madigan and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti’s offices to ask for a bipartisan effort to immediately place video gaming devices at Fairmount Park to save our fellow citizens 1,500 jobs.

New Douglas Issue: RecPlex

On Tuesday, May 9, I met with Peggy Dunn in New Douglas, who provided me a tour of the New Douglas RecPlex. The RecPlex needs the following items donated: (1) children’s books for library, (2) free weights for weight room, and (3) clean and serviceable Little Tykes play toys for the children’s play area. If you desire to help, contact Peggy Dunn at (217) 456-6132 or email ndrecplex@gmail.com.

New Douglas issue: memorandum of understanding

I act as an ombudsperson to assist with New Douglas and Madison County’s memorandum of understanding to allow for the county to enforce ordinances for the care of homes and apartments in New Douglas. A similar understanding already exists between Grantfork and the county. Many thanks to Matt Brandmeyer, director of planning and development, and Town Clerk Lisa Michnmeier, who are working on this project.

Finance Committee issues

1. At the Finance Committee on May 10, I weighed in that no county funds be used to purchase political materials for officeholders. I maintain that the standard should be above reproach.

2. I asked for a precise tally of those employees wishing to become part of the bargaining unit and argued the County Board members must have some oversight or input into the process. How we proceed on unionization of a potential number of 44 employees will impact our finances. All aspects of the master agreement should be followed. Input from the department heads should be included, which heretofore has not been done. Additional union membership will impact the county budget.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3