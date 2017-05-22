Letters to the Editor: Week of May 21-27, 2017

What do these gifted people have in common?

Do you perhaps share something in common with historical greats such as Abraham Lincoln, Michelangelo, Issac Newton, Ludwig van Beethoven or Winston Churchill? How about talented writers such as Mark Twain, Edgar Allen Poe, Ernest Hemingway, Charles Dickens or J.K. Rowling? Or beloved celebrities such as Howie Mandel, Harrison Ford, Terry Bradshaw, Carrie Fisher, Drew Carey, Kim Basinger, Buzz Aldrin, Cameron Diaz or Billy Joel?

What do these gifted people have in common? They are all known to have coped with symptoms of a mental health disorder. New on the scene to openly talk about his mental health and recovery is Prince Harry.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly one in five American adults will experience a mental health condition in a given year, yet only 25 percent of them feel that other people are compassionate or understanding about their illness. How unfortunate that stigma or negative stereotypes are still a concern, causing some to hesitate to seek help. Stigma about an illness is a form of discrimination. Other medical illnesses have been misunderstood throughout history. In ancient times, people with epilepsy, a seizure brain disorder, were often feared and kept isolated from others. Today we understand it is a neurological condition. Research has shown mental health disorders also have to do with brain functioning.

Mental health conditions such as depression or anxiety are common, but also very treatable. It’s estimated, for example, that more than 80 percent of those who seek treatment for clinical depression do show improvement. Our mental health is an essential component of our overall health and well-being. The adage “there is no health without mental health” is well understood by medical professionals who daily see the mind-body connection and interaction in patients with cardiovascular, diabetes, pain, cancer, or other health conditions. Mental health treatment is evidence-based, accessible, and covered by most insurance plans. Treatment is provided with privacy, dignity and respect for the individual.

In honor of May being Mental Health Month, we ask that you educate yourself about mental health conditions: learn the facts. Be aware of your own attitudes, avoid derogatory language, educate others when you hear inaccurate information or negative labeling.

What do we all have in common? We all have physical health and we all have mental health. So please encourage routine health screenings, which include mental health checkups.

Susanne Ringhausen, MA, LCPC

Manager, Psychological Services

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center