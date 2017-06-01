Letters to the Editor: Week of May 28 to June 3, 2017

Mr. (Jason) Seibert makes an intellectual case for nuclear weapons control. It worked before the former USSR went bankrupt. MAD — mutual assured destruction — kept even the old USSR in a world of reality. However, today we are dealing with North Korea, Iran and Pakistan, which have or are close to having nuclear weapons.

North Korea is our worst threat. It is led by a sawed-off twisted runt of a dictator who has nowhere for his country to go but be threat to civilized society. Their population is eating out of garbage cans because he invests all assets into a 500,000-man army developing a nuclear bomb. It is his only blackmail into admission in the modern world.

Now our country has the anti-weapons to destroy every ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) North Korea or Iran can launch. We should, however, make it known and demonstrate that capability ASAP by shooting down every missile test. Moreover, we should demonstrate preparation to show them we have an ICBM missile system and Air Force on alert to send in and wipe their country and population off the face of the Earth — and we are ready to do that.

That will require a change from past recognition and acquiescence to countries who cannot feed their population but put their resources into war machinery. That is their control over their people.

The most serious threat I see, however, is a radical Muslim smuggling a "dirty nuclear bomb" — an explosive package with every bit of medical dirty nuclear waste they can assemble — and detonate it in the middle of New York City or Washington, D.C. The disruption for cleanup would be devastating.

So I ask that we step up with the overpowering strength we have invested in these last 50 years and let these terrorists see we can annihilate their world any time it is needed. The United States has never taken such a position because as a leader of a civilized world, we have been too modest or naïve to say what needs to be said to the barbarism we face in today's world.

Ron Jones

Alton