Letters to the Editor: Week of November 12-18, 2017

America, The Shining City on The Hill, as the late President Reagan described it, may it always be! America, a country which at the end of World War II could have controlled the world had it not been for what it is ... America! Europe lay in ruins, Russia had lost 6 million people, Germany was totally defeated and their country destroyed, Japan had felt the devastating power of America. America’s homeland had not been touched outside of Pearl Harbor; she alone had the only atomic weapon, and had showed the world that it would be used again if attacked. Our manufacturing base and infrastructure were intact!

Our enemies then and now know that she cannot be destroyed from without, only from within. All great civilizations from the time of the Greeks and Romans until now have lasted between 200 and 300 years. We are 241 years old now. America is being destroyed not by marching armies but by an idea: political correctness! This has replaced the Ten Commandments as our guidelines on how to live. It tells us not to judge but to understand, and you do this by the liberal rules they have put in place. This philosophy has entered into every facet of our society: churches, politics, military, workplace, and the biggest is our news media. If their liberal rules and narratives are opposed, the opposer is met with a litany of insulting words and made an example of. It will only get worse ... watch for it because it’s ... working!

Garland Horn

Granite City

