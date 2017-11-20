Letters to the Editor: Week of November 19-25, 2017

Can we stop pretending Republicans are fiscally conservative? After years of caterwauling about the debt and the deficit when a Democrat was in the White House, the GOP was given the keys to drive our entire national government last year, and along with it, a chance to put their money, or should I say your money, where their mouth is. Instead of focusing on fiscal conservatism, though, Representatives Mike Bost, Rodney Davis, and John Shimkus have spent the last year desperately trying to ram through deficit-exploding tax cuts for their rich donors.

Let’s be clear here: Cutting taxes for small businesses and middle class workers is good policy. Small businesses create jobs and middle class workers spend the money that powers our economy. Cutting their taxes would make our economy soar. If the GOP wanted to do such a thing, it would be good policy. But the bills under consideration don’t do that, which is probably why only 25 percent of Americans support them.

Instead of focusing on the people who actually need tax breaks — small businesses and the middle class — the GOP is pushing a gigantic windfall for the very people who need the least help. In fact, only 40 percent of Americans will pay less in taxes as a result of the bill the GOP House passed. Importantly, nearly every rich person, including President Trump, will see a large tax cut. Twenty percent of Illinoisans would actually see a tax increase as a result of the GOP approach. Mike Bost, Rodney Davis, and John Shimkus think they can throw an extra $100 to a few key constituents and you won’t notice they’re opening up a $1.5 trillion hole in the deficit so their rich friends can feed at the trough of the U.S. Treasury. Corporate profits are soaring and wages haven’t gone up since disco. Does this make sense to anybody?

So galling and so grotesque is this bill, we haven’t even gotten to the kickers. The hyper-rich will receive most of the benefit of this $1.5 trillion in new debt; that much is clear. But the changes being made will be permanent for the rich. The largest tax cut for the rich in the history of our country will be made permanent, while the meager tax cut for a few in the middle class will expire in less than 10 years. The GOP isn’t even hiding why they’re doing this. Chris Collins, Republican from New York, admitted he was instructed by his rich donors to pass the tax cut or “don’t ever call me again.” The honesty might be refreshing if it weren’t so revolting. In an effort to pay for this scheme, they’ll be cutting Medicaid and Medicare. If you haven’t vomited yet, you’re certain to be so induced when you look at the Senate bill. Over there, not only are they going to gut Medicaid and Medicare, they’re going to kick 13 million people off health care and raise everybody else’s rates by $2,000. In a tax bill!

The last major tax overhaul took nearly six years to formulate and pass. And in one of the clearest and ugliest partisan displays in recent memory, these bills are designed to further rob blue states, like Illinois, for the benefit of red states, like Alabama. But the blue states are already shelling out more money than they’re getting back in taxes.

The GOP tax plan represents a massive redistribution of wealth from the poor to the rich and from blue state to red state. The rich don’t need the help and the blue states, like Illinois, are already paying out more in tax dollars than they receive back. We’ve entered a new gilded age and every Republican that voted for this sham should be voted out of office, starting with Mike Bost, Rodney Davis, and John Shimkus.

Nate Keener

Alton