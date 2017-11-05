Letters to the Editor: Week of November 5-11, 2017

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 39 by County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

The purpose of this Report to the People is to provide voters with information and aid in government transparency.

Scheffel Boyle retained as auditors by Finance Committee

Recently, I voted to retain Scheffel Boyle as the county auditor. (County Board) Chairman (Kurt) Prenzler urged us to reconsider and now asks the board enact a mandatory rotation of auditors, stating it will “improve audit quality.” Respectfully, expert opinion does not support Mr. Prenzler’s view. The Center for Audit Quality on Dec. 14, 2011, stated, “Mandatory firm rotation is not a concept that will work to improve audit quality, and is in fact wrought with significant risks.” The Illinois CPA Society stated, “We believe … mandatory rotation will diminish audit quality and not serve the public interest … In fact, mandatory audit firm rotation was specifically rejected by the U.S. Congress when it passed the Sarbanes-Oxley Act in 2002.” The AICPA stated, “The research shows that audit quality tends to improve with tenure.” Given that; (1) longevity increases accuracy, and; (2) Scheffel Boyle was the low bidder, I see no reason to change my vote or our decision.

Significant economic impact: There remains a significant positive economic impact from retaining Scheffel Boyle. It employs 60 people in Madison County, of which 55 live in the county. They will be paid approximately $500,000. Per the RiverBend Growth Association (Alton area), the economic impact has a 4.5 multiplier. Thus, the economic impact to the local area would be $500,000 multiplied by 4.5, for a total impact of $2,250,000. A Chicago firm would not spend the money in our area. We might also consider Scheffel Boyle is a good corporate citizen and donates time and money to 91 Madison County civic and religious organizations.

Bipartisan county budget passed

On Monday, Oct. 30, the Finance Committee unanimously passed the proposed county budget. The budget comes in at $1.8 million under levy while preserving early primary voting across the county. I hope citizens are pleased members of both parties chose to work together to further the public good. How is the party acrimony at state and federal levels working so far?

I presented the case against what I deemed unnecessary spending. I worked in a bipartisan manner to cut what I deemed unnecessary spending in the circuit clerk’s, county clerk’s, superintendent of schools, and recorder's budgets. In addition, I worked to cut capital project spending to include; $440,000 roof and tuckpointing Freeman School; apparently the school district’s, not county’s, responsibility; $200,000 of $860,000 for municipal parking lot until jail repairs are completed to allow heavy equipment access, a cut of approximately $600,000 in jail engineering/contractors’ cost; and a cut of $86,000 in an unnecessary GPS vehicle tracking system. I voted for capital improvements to the jail and a realistic budget for food and health care costs of inmates. In addition, more than $3 million will be spent to improve the county courthouse and the county parking lot serving it and the Administration Building. I continue to call for a prioritized list of property repair and/or divestitures to make financial decisions more easy and transparent.

I supported fully funding all state statutory or reimbursable personnel costs. I also voted to add; one coroner employee, two-and-a-half facility employees (to better maintain buildings that are in disrepair), one law library clerk, four jailers to increase jail safety, one sheriff’s deputy, one-and-a-half public defenders, and to allow the state’s attorney to choose allocation of money toward part-time or full-time employees as he deemed fit. I also fought to retain one assessor position.

The budget reflects an emphasis on ensuring public safety by repairing an aging jail and courthouse while ensuring adequate staffing. The jail, courthouse, parking, and other important facility improvements seemed long neglected by the previous administration.

Special issue: heroin initiative

We face a heroin epidemic. As Mexican black tar heroin pours across American borders and doctors prescribe powerful opiate-based painkillers, more citizens become addicted. Opiates now become the drug of choice for many addicts. Nevertheless, I voted against the administration’s proposed $500,000 heroin treatment Initiative. When I questioned the county administrator about (1) what the county treatment program would look like and (2) how it would be funded, I received no answers. Therefore, I asked it be stricken from the proposed budget. All my finance colleagues agreed.

Well-meaning but unplanned initiatives don’t serve the public. In my opinion, the opiate threat is real, but we must carefully think through our response. We need a precise plan. Throwing money at it won’t work.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3