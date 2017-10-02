Letters to the Editor: Week of October 1-7

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 34 by County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

The purpose of this is to provide information to Madison County citizens and aid in government transparency.

LEVY: Chairman (Kurt) Prenzler and many others championed a 20 percent cut in the 2017 General Fund levy, stating the cut would lead to no loss in services. The administration asked for raises for some county department heads, arguing this would draw the best people to government, thus improving government efficiency. Budget time is the hour to live up to our promises. I have no intention of voting to raise the levy.

Budget planning, comp and vacation time: I’ve attended all Finance Committee meetings on the budget. On Sept. 12, I asked for figures concerning comp, vacation time, and overtime.

COMP TIME: Data provided for September showed 26,718 hours of comp time totaling an estimated amount of $882,627. Comp time was included under a line item entitled regular pay. I think the board must review the accrual, use, and payment of comp time to determine budgeting positions, effective management, and in ascertaining a realistic budget.

VACATION: A review of current vacation practice seemingly reveals vacation rules possibly not being followed. County rules stipulate unused vacation must be used by the end of the following fiscal year unless employees formally request a waiver and provide appropriate documentation warranting relaxation for this rule. I think current rules should be enforced by the county to decrease what may be unwarranted costs to taxpayers. Many in private industry face lose-or-use systems and must abide by the rules.

OVERTIME: Discussion with cost center managers reveals many line items for overtime allows the completion of specialty tasks without hiring, which would lead to additional positions and longtime entitlement costs.

Recorder budget: Ms. Amy Meyer, recorder, asked for a 10 percent increase in her budget for personnel. The Recorder’s Office hired three new staff, increasing staff by 30 percent last year. In addition, the recorder seemingly has approximately $53,000 padding in Line Item 70105, entitled regular pay. When I questioned the $53,000 figure in committee, I received no satisfactory reply. Currently, I don’t intend to vote for any increase to the recorder’s budget.

Heroin initiative: The administration asked for $500,000 to assist with heroin treatment. When I inquired how the money would be spent, there were no specific answers. I will not vote for any $500,000 expenditure for heroin treatment for mental health in fiscal year ‘17 or ‘18 without knowing precisely how and where the money will be used. Statistics reveal out of every 100 people entering the rehabilitation portal, between 70 to 80 percent drop out within 60 days. (Depending on whose survey you believe.) According to one source, of those remaining after 60 days, only 30 percent finish the requisite one year needed to get clean. If true, if a program started with 100 people, only 6 to 9 people would finish 12 months later. Therefore, before I would vote for spending a half million dollars on heroin treatment, I want to know how and upon whom your tax dollars will be spent. Please note: local media reports suggested grants might reimburse the county. In committee I asked, “What grants?” Staff has yet to provide any grant sources.

Veterans issues (Veterans’ Assistance Commission): The previous administration (Alan Dunstan’s) cut veterans funding $127,893 in fiscal year ‘15 and ‘16. The VAC asked to increase the budget to (1) backfill two positions (which includes an employment counselor demanded by Illinois statute) (2) provide for a 3 percent scheduled salary increase, and (3) provide sufficient material aid to veterans. I’m inclined to vote for an increase to the veterans budget because it appears to have been previously shortchanged.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3