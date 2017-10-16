Letters to the Editor: Week of October 15-21, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 36 by District 3 Madison County Board representative Philip W. Chapman.

This Report to the People No. 36 is meant to provide information to the voters and assist with government transparency. This issue provides information on the Oct. 13 revised budget prepared by (County Administrator) Mr. (Doug) Hulme and sent to Finance Committee on Saturday, Oct. 14.

My review generated the following observations and questions I hope you find useful.

I. Capital Projects

A. CONCERNS: The administration may not have earmarked capital project funding based upon future property use or upon agreements with the Edwardsville School District.

1. Concern: The proposed budget earmarks $200,000 for repair for the Clay Street property, which some think the county should sell. Therefore, I humbly requested funds for repair be cut from the fiscal year 2018 budget until we decide the fate of this property.

2. Concern: The budget requests $440,000 for repair of the Freeman School for roofing and tuckpointing. If I understand correctly, the county’s agreement with the school district requires the school district maintains this building. I suggest the repairs be stricken from the county budget. The responsibility for building maintenance appears to rest with (Regional Superintendent of Schools) Dr. (Robert) Daiber. This doesn’t appear to be a cost that should be borne by all Madison County taxpayers.

3. Concern: Currently, there is only $30,000 earmarked for the improvement of the Wood River facility. Given the future proposed use of this facility by a number of county staff currently working elsewhere, I’m concerned we’re not out in front of having adequate office space for those who may be moving.

4. Concern: There is $170,000 earmarked for emergency building repair. There was no money dedicated for this last fiscal year. What emergencies does the administration foresee that warrants this sum? Is the $170,000 actually “a bank” for projects they have already identified? If so, what are these projects?

5. Concern: The administration earmarks $850,000 to improve the parking lots around the administration building. Questions: (1) Can this work proceed without any damage by heavy trucks completing the upcoming jail project? (2) How does this improvement fit into the proposed parking garage suggested by the city of Edwardsville, which calls for a multi-tiered garage with spots dedicated to county government’s use? Is spending money now warranted or does it amount to double spending on something that will be subsumed by the larger Edwardsville parking lot vision later?

B. STRENGTHS: (1) By and large, the current administration’s budgeting process appears more transparent. (2) The administration earmarked $5,472,438 for improvement of the jail. This sum is far less than the $28 million bonding issue for jail improvements voters rejected and still makes needed improvements. (3) The call for $187,625 to improve the Detention Home is long overdue. (4) Facility Director (Rob) Schmidt’s call for preventive building maintenance is necessary.

II. Full- and Part-Time Positions and Veteran’s Continuum of Care

A. CONCERNS: Funding of full- and part-time positions: Previously, I humbly requested the administration provide a “Table of Cost Centers Gaining or Losing Positions.” The administration did not comply with my request with the issuance of the revised budget on Oct. 13. I hope (County Administrator) Mr. (Doug) Hulme does so Monday, Oct. 16. Positions make up a huge portion of the budget and allow for mission completion. Funding of positions reflect the changing priorities and mission of government.

I. Concern: Funding of Full-Time Positions

QUESTIONS: The coroner, public defender, recorder, sheriff, and state’s attorney all asked for additional full-time positions. Which, if any, will receive additional full time positions? What are the titles of these full-time positions? There has been discussion that Animal Control may have too many positions. If so, will the administration cut some full-time positions? A table clearly delineating which positions will be cut and which shall be added seems necessary.

2. Concern: Funding Part-Time Positions

The auditor, county clerk, superintendent of schools, and state’s attorney asked for the funding of part-time positions. Questioning during Finance Committee meetings revealed part-time positions assist with mission completion in specialized functions while reducing full-time positions and their legacy costs. QUESTION: What part-time positions previously requested by cost centers will be cut?

3. Concern: Recorder Positions Question

How many full-time positions did the Recorder’s Office start with in fiscal year 2017? How many part-time positions did the Recorder’s Office have in fiscal year 2017? How many full-time positions are proposed for the Recorder’s Office to start with in fiscal year 2018? Have fiscal year 2017 part-time positions become full time in the proposed fiscal year 2018 recorder’s budget?

4. Concern: County Clerk’s Budget

The clerk’s election line items were cut $156,848. What election activities will be affected?

5. The administration proposes cutting the Veteran’s Continuum of Care by $20,362. I need to find out how has this money traditionally helped veterans.

B. STRENGTHS: I don’t wish to comment on any possible strengths of this proposed General Fund budget until I receive additional information and answers to my questions.

Respectfully,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 35 by County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

The purpose of this Report to the People is to provide citizens with information and to assist with government transparency.

The county budgeting process continues. The new administration has provided the most transparent process ever. Report No. 35 will pick up where Report No. 34 left off providing you, the taxpayer, with insight into the ongoing budgeting process.

I. My Suggested General Principles for Budgeting

1. a. All statutory mandatory line items in every cost center must be funded. (This was overlooked in first proposed budget.)

2. b. All reimbursable line items should be funded in each cost center. This seems of particular importance in Judge (David) Hylla’s and (County Clerk) Ms. (Debbie) Ming Mendoza’s cost centers, which ensure fair trials and elections. Some line items will be reimbursed by the state; someone will get that money and it may as well be Madison County taxpayers. (This was overlooked in first proposed budget.)

3. c. Hourly part-time line items in all cost centers (thus far) have ensured special tasks are completed without hiring additional full-time positions with their legacy costs. This is of particular concern for the superintendent of schools and auditor’s budgets. These line items should be funded.

4. d. Overtime line items in the highway and county clerk’s budgets seem essential to operations and should be funded. In the Highway Department, it ensures snow removal and successful completion of construction projects. In the clerk’s budget, it provides assurance of all mandated programs revolving around elections. (This was overlooked in the first proposed budget.)

II. Special Considerations:

A. Human and monetary costs associated with jail overcrowding remain paramount. The administration has wisely funded the jail renovation and provided adequate funding in fiscal year 2018 for jail health and food costs. However, recent events such as a murder, officer injuries caused while subduing inmates, numerous lawsuits, and requests for additional personnel by the public defender, sheriff, and state’s attorney indicate the county may no longer operate as the previous administration.

III. Facilities Budget: The Need for a Master Property Use Plan

F1. Facilities budget included major repairs to properties the administration may later ask the board to sell. This seems unwise. All major repair costs to properties Madison County may choose to sell should be stricken from the fiscal year 2018 budget. The county needs to scrutinize and officially prioritize which properties need repair. Funds currently earmarked to repair derelict properties might be diverted from the General Fund to more pressing needs such as public defender’s, sheriff’s, or state’s attorney’s budgets to deal with the overcrowding jail issue. The previous administration seemingly kicked the can down the road in ensuring adequate public safety positions and in repairing the jail in the most cost-effective manner.

IV. Priority for Funding New Positions

1. The facilities manager asked for four new full-time positions. Board member Ray Wesley wondered if this work might better be performed by contractors. We need to determine the cost effectiveness of these two divergent opinions and ensure facility upkeep.

2. What essential positions does the county need to budget for? Animal Control, the coroner, facilities, public defender, recorder, sheriff, and state’s attorney are all asking for positions. All seem important, but the county must determine the overall priority for filling them.

V. Sheriff’s Budget: Reallocating Money?

1. I don’t know, but could money currently earmarked by the Sheriff’s Department for newer equipment be reallocated to help pay for additional positions needed due to jail overcrowding and the upcoming jail renovation?

VI. Conclusion: Both political parties and all officeholders must work in harmony to effectively govern, making the most out of the taxpayers’ dollar and complete the government’s mission.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3