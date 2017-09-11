Letters to the Editor: Week of September 10-16, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 32 by County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

The purpose of this report is to provide information to Madison County citizens and aid with transparency of government activities. This Special Report to the people contains a thumbnail sketch of criminal justice trends and proposed budgets for our citizens’ consideration.

Planning and Development Committee

I attended the Planning and Development Committee on Sept. 7. I moved to demolish unsafe buildings and structures at 119 Kinder Lane and 5120 Lakeview Drive. The motion passed unanimously. I voted for the following fiscal year 2017 Supplemental Grants: Alton Township, $14,850, (their match is $20,100); village of Glen Carbon, $15,000, (their match is $4,000); Holiday Shores Association/Moro Township, $15,000, (their match is $3,000); and Roxana Community Park District, $15,000, (their match is $3,103). The Alton project funds a vermicular food waste recycling project; Glen Carbon will remove and replace four non-compliant Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk ramps along Meridian Road; assistance with the Holiday Shores Association and Moro for funding reduction of silt within their lake; and Roxana Community Park District will use money for water and energy efficiency upgrades in two Roxana park buildings.

Madison County criminal justice system

Felony figures from 2012 to 2017 reveal a disturbing trend. Felonies in 2012 totaled 2,639 vs. 3,914 in 2017 for a 69 percent increase. The judiciary, Public Defender’s Office, State’s Attorney’s Office, and Sheriff’s Department report working very hard.

Factors impacting jail census increases

Jail figures remain alarming. The jail, built for 312 inmates, sometimes holds as many as 361. Sheriff Lakin wisely compared the jail to “a basin collecting offenders with a spigot and drain the Sheriff’s Department doesn’t control.” Based on conversations with the sheriff and his staff, the following factors appear to impact the increase in our jail population. (1) Changes in law, which make felonies from some crimes previously considered misdemeanors. Felons can’t be as easily returned to the community as those charged with misdemeanors. (2) Inmates “gaming the system,” seeking to do time in the county rather than state facilities by switching defenders. (3) Defense attorneys seeking to slow the time to trial, thus hoping to reduce sentences through plea bargaining. (4) The heroin epidemic continues. (5) Incarceration of inmates with psychiatric problems who could be housed elsewhere. (6) St. Louis people with criminal lifestyles cross the river and prey on Madison County residents. (7) A lack of personnel in the public defender’s or state’s attorney’s offices to handle cases to move them more rapidly through the court system.

Public Defender’s Office preliminary budget

Looking ahead, new state laws will increase the criminal justice system’s workload. For example, the new Illinois Bail Reform Act takes effect. Due to this state mandate, the public defender will be automatically appointed and now must argue bail. Initial appearances will be held six or seven days a week. Inmates not making bail in seven days will have a mandatory court appearance. None of this must now occur. The office will need to begin working six to seven days per week. Mr. (John) Rekowski, public defender, asks for an increase of 13 percent to hire two new attorneys and to provide his investigator a $5,000 raise. The increase totals $160,000. Unfunded state of Illinois mandates continue to impact local government.

Sheriff’s Office preliminary budget

Sheriff John Lakin cites the increased jail population as the reason for desiring an increase in his budget by 20 percent. His fiscal year 2018 proposed budget includes additional personnel: one booking clerk, four additional deputies, and eight jailers. No additional information was available at the time I met with the sheriff and his staff.

State’s Attorney’s preliminary budget

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons’ office employs 37 full-time and part-time attorneys. In addition to prosecuting felonies, his office provides legal assistance to county departments, elected officials, enforces child support obligations, handles misdemeanors and traffic matters, conducts more than 800 interviews for the Child Advocacy Center, assists with Domestic Violence Accountability Court, provides an on-call assistant state’s attorney to local law enforcement, and responds day or night to Major Case Squad investigations. Mr. Gibbons noted, “Experienced and competent attorneys are hard to keep in the prosecutor’s office. The loss of skilled attorneys is devastating to holding offenders accountable. Over the last several years, we have seen the departure of several senior and mid-level attorneys who left the office for substantially higher salaries.” He noted Madison County also pays entry-level attorneys many thousands less than competing jurisdictions. Therefore, the state’s attorney desires to increase his budget 10 percent to raise salaries. In addition, he desires funding to replace aging computers and server outside of warranty. The total increase comes to $270,402.

Conclusion

Looking at the competing needs of the Madison County criminal justice system and state unfunded mandated programs, the county must develop a hierarchy of priorities and make decisions concerning spending. Initiatives to move offenders more quickly through the jail might reduce food, medical, and overtime costs.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3