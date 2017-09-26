Letters to the Editor: Week of September 24-30, 2017

I remember back a few years ago when Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow took a knee along the sidelines before a game in prayer, he was made fun of by the liberal news media, ESPN, late-night comics, the morning talk shows, Hollywood, even the NFL players. Here was a player who never took drugs or was in prison, and never disrespected our flag: a great role model for our youths. Then this thing came along by the NFL players and the same groups that made fun of Tebow laud these guys for their actions! Double standard in America?

Those of you in the NFL who take a knee during the national anthem are protesting how you are being disrespected while making millions of dollars a year from football contracts. The fans who come to watch you never will make a fraction of the money you are receiving in their whole lives! Why not take a knee in memory of something positive instead of negative? Take a knee for America!

Take a knee in memory of George Washington, who knelt in the snow at Valley Forge along with those soldiers, some of who didn’t have shoes but fought for our independence from England. Take a knee for the Republican Party, which was formed in 1863 during the Civil War to fight for the freeing of the slaves in America, for the men who lost their lives at the Alamo, on Flanders Fields in World War I, those who died on the Arizona, Omaha Beach, Corregidor, who stormed the beaches at Normandy, died at sea, and in the bitter cold of Korea, the steaming jungles from Khe San to Saigon in Vietnam.

They had no playbook to tell them what was next ... their reward? To be spit upon when they returned home. Some died in 110-degree heat in Iraq and Afghanistan. There was no Gatorade to squirt in their mouth after running a 10-second play on a Sunday afternoon!

These brave men and women of all races did this, not on a manicured lawn with numbers striped and printed to announce every inch of ground taken, but on bloodied beaches, nameless hills, sweltering forests and bitter cold mountains, these American men and women did all this so you have the right to take your ... PATHETIC KNEE!

