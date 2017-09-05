Letters to the Editor: Week of September 3-9, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 31 by County Board District 3 representative Philip W Chapman.

The purpose of this report is to provide information to the public and assist with greater government transparency.

Senate Bill 1 (SB-1) and local school district taxing: As chairman of the Tax Cycle Committee, I watch taxing trends. SB 1 state budget figures indicate 38 percent of school funding will go to Chicago, which has 19 percent of the pupils. The latest unbalanced budget boasts $5 billion in new taxes without spending reform. Some criticize SB1 as simply a means to set up downstaters to pay for upstate schools. Does this sound good for your future property taxes?

Hamel issues: (1) Keeping its promise to Mayor Bloemker and to me, IDOT promised to redo the gradient of the drainage ditch east of town after the farmers leave the field to alleviate flooding in Hamel. (2) Responding to Mayor Bloemker’s request, I identified and arranged for the transfer of a good used county vehicle for use by the town engineer.

New Douglas issues: In response to town Clerk Lisa Michnmeier’s request for assistance, I identified and got permission for transfer of a good used vehicle to help with Parks and Recreation.

Carpenter issues: Following citizens’ complaints, I monitored a number of properties outside of code which responded to Planning and Development efforts for compliance.

Preliminary 2018 Madison County cost center budgets: I provide information about some cost centers’ proposed budgets. This report moves from offices whose spending will go down to those going up.

Highway budget: Mr. Gvillo reports the budget estimates show the budget going down approximately $1 million due to less cost for bridge repairs or replacement. HIGHLIGHT: Mr. Gvillo works to produce bridges designed to prevent less wear and tear on surfaces and with bases designed for longer life. These two innovations should prevent future costs to taxpayers.

Planning and Development budget: Mr. Brandmeyer’s preliminary budget decreases approximately 4 percent! HIGHLIGHT: Planning and Development intends to use fees from the landfills wisely by hosting two toxic collection events for citizens in fiscal year 2018, thus taking hazardous chemicals from our neighborhoods and protecting, children, families, and the environment. (Animals, too!) In addition, local storm water grants may be increased using fees to improve drainage in neighborhoods.

Treasurer’s Office budget: Treasurer Chris Slusser reports no increase in his budget. HIGHLIGHT: He recently brought down original estimates for office space improvement handling taxpayer issues from approximately $20,000 to $8,000, for a $12,000 savings to taxpayers.

Auditor’s budget: Auditor Rick Faccin reported his budget remaining the same with the exception for a request for a new computer server and for computers in his office which at five years old are no longer under warranty.

County Clerk’s budget: County Clerk Ms. Debbie Ming-Mendoza reported a proposed 4 percent increase. The hike would be used to fund two additional elections and one additional election staff for voter registration.

Recorder’s budget: Recorder Ms. Amy Meyer reports desiring a 17 percent increase in her budget. When I spoke with her, she could not provide the specifics of the increase until speaking with County Administrator Mr. Doug Hulme. I hope to find out more in the near future.

I will cover recent criminal justice trends and budgets in Report to the People No. 32.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3