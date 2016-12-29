Letters to the Editor: Week of Dec. 25-31, 2016

I have been attending the Nameoki Township meetings and trying to get the pumps at the holding pond on the end of Shirlene Drive upgraded because they don’t work properly all the time during heavy rain. I have been living here for almost 15 years and have issues with pumps and flooding.

I have gone to many township meetings to get relief and I was told in an email that I am self-serving by wanting the pumps upgraded and I like making political statements. These pumps serve many streets and households here in Nameoki Township, not only my street — how is that self-serving?

I have also had my comments made at the meeting not accurate when they put them online, and I have submitted my comments in writing at the meeting and asked them to be copied with the minutes when they put them online, and a township representative said, and I quote, “it’s not going to happen.” Why is that and why won’t they put them with the minutes since that is what was discussed?

I went to the township office to get FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) information and they told me I was harassing them.

I must tell the people of Nameoki Township: I feel intimidated and uneasy attending the meetings in the taxpayers’ house since I have been asking questions and being vocal on getting things done here in Nameoki Township.

It’s so sad when they can vote their positions raises and can’t find the money to upgrade the pumps, so who is being self-serving?

Nick Cohan

Granite City

On Dec. 12, I turned in my petition for re-election.

I have been a lifelong resident of Edwardsville. For the past 15 years, I have been serving the voters of Edwardsville Township with experience, accountability, integrity and transparency. I have remained committed to stand up for the taxpayers and do what is right — not always what is easy.

This year I reduced, along with other board members, the township budget. The 2016-2017 budget was an 11 percent reduction compared to fiscal year 2015-2016 budget. That means lower taxes.

I made the motion to freeze all elected officials’ salaries for the next four years. At the Robert C . Stille Township Park, we renovated the bathrooms so they are accessible to the handicapped. We also installed an electronic vehicle charger and personal device charger, all powered by solar energy panels, which was grant-funded.

Edwardsville Township now has a Boundless Park, in partnership with the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon. This is the only park of its kind east of the Mississippi. Using private and public funds, the township was able to restore the U.S. Navy A-7 Corsair aircraft in the township park. The Edwardsville Township is now transparent and has a website for everyone to look at, with agendas past and present. I am running again — we still have a lot of work to do and I look forward to the challenges ahead.

Kenny Krumeich

Edwardsville