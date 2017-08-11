Lives shattered

“The Glass Castle,” based on the best-selling book by Jeanette Walls, was an excellent read. Walls is an American writer and journalist, widely known as former columnist for MSNBC.com. I had the opportunity to see here when she came to St. Louis a few years ago with the St. Louis County Library Foundation to sell her book. She was charming and interesting. I was appalled at the way her parents raised her and her siblings, and the book captured her trials phenomenally, so I was really looking forward to the film version.

The cast was exceptional. Academy Award winner Brie Larson plays the adult Jeanette. Academy Award Nominee Woody Harrelson plays Jeanette’s father, Rex, and Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts is Jeanette’s mother, Rose Mary.

Every performance was excellent, but Harrelson stole the show. This is a role of a lifetime for him; he was absolutely amazing and his acting dominated the film. I was sorry that Naomi Watts’ character did not have a larger role (in the book, Walls’ mother was a more dominant figure). Larson was tremendous as Jeanette Walls and resembled her physically.

“The Glass Castle” is about a young girl who comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who’s an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who would stir the children’s imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed. Cretton also wrote the screenplay with Andrew Lanham based on the book. The adaption of the book was good, but I thought the filmmakers didn’t emphasize that the parents chose their lifestyles. Both parents were college graduates and could have worked ... plus, Rose Mary’s came from a rich family.

As bad as the parents were in this film, they were much worse in the book. In the film, however, you are actually seeing how awful the family home actually was. You wonder as you watch this film, where the blazes was DCFS?

This was a beautifully acted and directed film. The cinematography and sound mix were superb.

As the credits ran, the director showed pictures of the real Walls family and no one in the theater moved, showing what an impact this film has on its audience. We were all mesmerized and curious to see the real people.

This film made me wish my parents were still alive so I could thank them for being normal and giving me a happy childhood with electricity and running water.

4 1/2 stars

PG-13

