Love busts through boundaries

Everyone deserves a great love story, and that is just what Simon is looking for.

“Love, Simon” is a delightful coming-of-age story about a young man who is gay and has chosen not to tell anyone. Simon, a senior in high school, dreams of coming out when he attends college in California the following year.

This is not a story of a young man in a dysfunctional family. Nick Robinson in the title role has a loving, supportive family (Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner), three close friends, and does well in school. His senior year is progressing well until he begins an email correspondence with an anonymous online entity only identified as “Blue.” Simon’s nom de plume is “Jacques.”

Three of Simon’s closest friends, Leah (Katherine Langford), Abby (Alexandra Shipp) and Nick (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), share iced coffees with him before school. A meek classmate named Martin (Logan Miller) is in love with Abby and wants Simon to help him win her affections, but Simon refuses. When Martin uncovers Simon’s emails with Blue, he blackmails Simon into fixing him up with Abby. As you can figure out, everything goes drastically wrong from there and Martin eventually “outs” Simon.

The performances of the young actors are realistic and sympathetic.

This is a well-written, well-acted and well-directed film. The script was adapted by Elizabeth Berger and Issac Aptaker, based on the book “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.” The film was directed by Greg Berlanti.

What I liked about this film was that the conflict doesn’t come from the usual suspects. Generally, the parents are the bad guys who fight, scream and refuse to accept their son’s sexuality, but in this film, they are loving and supportive of their son’s lifestyle. Yes, they are not sure how to respond and it brings some humor to the situation, but they are not negative and this differentiates this movie from others.

Take a little Kleenex with you; there are some poignant moments that will bring a tear or two, but there is humor in this film, as well.

If you don’t want to drive to St. Louis to see “Love, Simon,” you can catch it at the Granite City Cine this weekend. It is worth the time to see this sweet movie.

4 stars, PG-13

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter