Loving cups

My latest stop was a breath of fresh air in this western Madison County community with a rich history.

This joint captures a piece of that history, located in an historical building in an older part of town. When you see the stoic stone building, large stone pillars near the entrance, and the walkway leading to it, you know you’re in for a treat.

The only complaint you may have is parking. It’s all street parking and it can get quite busy, so you may have to park and walk.

Once you’re inside, the ambiance is astounding. The old renovated building is spacious and gushing with character. With the high ceilings and large rooms, you certainly won’t feel claustrophobic here.

I enjoyed the fact the tables weren’t right on top of one another. You could spread out and enjoy your dining companions without sharing space with your neighbors.

It was split into three rooms with tons of round wooden tables and a few larger square ones. There’s a small stage in the back of the building with a piano next to it for live music.

The bakery-style counter up front is nice, too. That’s where you make your order and can check out the many options for coffee and pastries. There’s also a smaller bar area to the right of the bakery counter where tappers for draught beer can be found, along with cocktails and spirits. Wine is even available here.

In essence it is a coffeehouse, but there is a small menu worthy of a standing ovation. The brunch menu is offered all day every day, while the deli portion is just Monday to Friday. It’s only open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

I visited in the morning during the week with a group of friends and was stoked after studying the condensed but eclectic menu online.

I started with a cappuccino and ordered one Scotch egg and a hash bowl.

The cappuccino was rich and creamy and the nice touch was the coffee art that accompanied. A small heart floated on top of the drink, drawn in cream. It was a nice kick-start for my meal.

My Scotch egg and hash bowl arrived simultaneously, and I couldn’t resist beginning with the hash bowl. It consisted of diced sweet potatoes, black beans, diced bacon, poblano peppers, green chili sauce and was topped with a fried egg.

I couldn’t get over the amount of sweetness and creaminess with it. The bacon and sweet potatoes were the guiding force in the flavor. It’s a destination dish, for sure.

The Scotch egg was good, too. If you aren’t familiar with this Scottish delicacy, it’s a hard-boiled egg wrapped in a sausage shell, coated in breadcrumbs and either baked or deep-fried. It looks weird, but taste-wise it’s delicious.

Here it’s served with a blackberry mustard, which I wasn’t very fond of because of its extreme bitterness. Scotch eggs are heavy and filling, but what I liked about the one here is the thickness of the sausage wasn’t overwhelming. It allowed the taste of the egg to shine through.

The rest of my crew went with coffee and pastries; they were very satisfied.

There are options here like eggs Benedict, an egg sandwich on a pretzel bun, breakfast burritos, chicken and waffles, and a breakfast burger made from house-made sausage.

Deli sandwiches include a pastrami on rye, ham and cheese, and a hummus wrap that sound good.

This place is worth a visit just for coffee and one of their assorted European pastries, or a good breakfast or brunch meal.

Any idea of the name of this coffeehouse in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

Post Commons, 300 Alby St. in Alton