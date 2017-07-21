Low-budget film is feverishly funny

Don’t be turned off by the title of this movie; it’s not a National Lampoon film.

“The Big Sick” is based on the true story of the writers of the script, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, and is actually a romantic comedy both funny and extremely entertaining, spinning a yarn of a young Pakistani stand-up comic and an American woman dealing with their cultural differences and their families as the relationship grows.

Kumail Nanjiani stars as Kumail. Zoe Kazan, daughter of screenwriters Nick Kazan and Robin Swicord and granddaughter of Academy Award-winning director Elia Kazan, also stars as Emily. Ray Romano (you know, “Everybody Loves Raymond”) and Academy Award winner Holly Hunter play Emily’s parents, Terry and Beth, while Anupam Kher and Zenobia Shroff play Kumail’s parents, Azmat and Sharmeen.

Gordon and Nanjiani wrote the screenplay and Michael Showalter directs. The script is the first full-length script by Gordon and Nanjiani, and yet is a well-crafted screenplay that moves along at a great pace, never seeming to lag as often happens with inexperienced writers.

Ironically, Romano has the least one-liners, but because they aren’t supposed to be funny, they somehow bring the biggest laughs, if that makes any sense.

This is the best movie I have seen this year. With the title “Big Sick,” I was expecting a medical drama or something goofy. Instead, this Sundance Film Festival favorite is a love story with both laughs and heart. In spite of a low budget and green crew, this promises to be one of the biggest films of the year.

“The Big Sick” is showing at Granite City Cinema and AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12. It opens in St. Louis this weekend, but whether you wait for next week or go to St. Louis, do not miss this film. It’s worth the money to see it on the big screen.

5 stars

R-rated

