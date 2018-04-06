EDITOR’S NOTE: This monthly column, provided by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, discusses tourism events on the horizon.

There is one thing for certain; this region is made for tourism! We know the huge economic impact tourism has on every town around here. The land that surrounds us is certainly made for tourism. The attractions and museums in our region are made for tourism. The hotels and lodging are made for tourism. The restaurants and shops are made for tourism. And many of our small business owners are the makers and artisans that actually make tourism!

Last month, we received news that after a rigorous nominations process by your tourism bureau, two new additions from our region joined the ranks of the Illinois Made program. Buena Vista Art and The Grafton Winery and Brewhaus have been added to the list of makers that attract visitors to the state and our region. The Illinois Made program spotlights the people, products, and experiences unique to Illinois, inspiring travelers to explore off-the-beaten path destinations around the state. Last year, we celebrated the addition of Mississippi Mud Pottery and Old Bakery Beer to the list. To learn more about Illinois Made, visit EnjoyIllinois.com/IllinoisMade.

If you have not been up to Buena Vista Art, you will fall in love with their work in Grafton, much of which is steampunk art. By the same token, if you have not tasted the Grafton Winery wines, you’ll fall in love with them, too. And of course, we all love the artwork from Mississippi Mud Pottery and the organic tastes of Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton.

Speaking of beer, starting Saturday you can join in on the fun with Alton Craft Beer Week. In celebration of the craft beer industry, we began this week a couple years ago. Eleven participating restaurants and bars are part of the week filled with great “take home the glass” specials featuring local restaurants and the Alton Craft Beer Week logo. In addition, many of the places are planning special events and craft beer tap takeovers. Each of the places has come up with sensational dining options infused with craft beer and more! Join in on the Alton Craft Beer Week fun from Saturday, April 7, through April 14. More details and full menus can be found at AltonCraftBeerWeek.com.

It is clear that this place is made for tourism! And don’t forget to celebrate what Mother Nature made for us as well at the Riverbend Earth Day Festival at Piasa Harbor on Saturday, April 14. Check out this event and many more “made for you” tourism experiences at VisitAlton.com.

Stawar is president and CEO of the CVB, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

