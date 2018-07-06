Made to border

This Mexican joint is in a bustling part of town in this central Madison County community.

It’s a small restaurant in a strip of businesses near the downtown area. There is a small concrete parking lot out front for patrons. Don’t blink, because you may miss it.

The easiest way to find it is to look for the black awning over the entrance that reads “Mexican restaurant” in large white lettering. Above the awning is the identifiable logo of the place, too, with a guy sporting a big black mustache and sombrero.

When you walk in, you’ll first see a small bar with stools in front of it. They offer domestic and Mexican beers, along with margaritas and a plethora of tequila choices.

To the right are a sprinkling of table and booth seating for patrons in an open dining area. There is a second, smaller dining room also with a couple of open walkways to enter. It’s a narrow area with tables along the front wall of the building.

It’s a newer building with a tan tile floor and a relaxing ambiance. There is traditional Mexican music playing on the speakers to add to the experience.

I visited for lunch recently with a couple of friends and we set up in the back narrow dining area. The traditional chips and salsa showed up right away and kept flowing throughout our whole time there.

There are a few standout choices at this place, along with a lot of the traditional selections you find at many local Mexican restaurants. I like the menu with things like the build your own burrito portion and options like tortas, fried tacos, soft tacos, fajitas, larger entrées and some good appetizers.

I started with what I think is a signature appetizer at this joint, called Jenas. They take eight jalapeño halves, deseed them and bake them with chorizo and queso cheese on top. I’ve had these several times and they never disappoint.

There’s a great sweet taste from the queso and chorizo. Served with a cup of ranch for dipping, they are sensational. The first time I had them I expected more of a spice kick, but it’s pretty nonexistent. They are more sweet than spicy, but the flavor is outstanding. I applaud them for a signature dish.

As for my main course, I went with a sirloin steak torta. A torta is a traditional Mexican sandwich served on a fresh, airy bun.

Here the bun is sliced and pan-seared with white cheese and layered with beans, guacamole, your choice of meat and finished with romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. It’s also served with a side of fresh-cut waffle fries. I chose the sirloin steak, but other meat choices included pulled pork, grilled chicken breast, or tilapia filets.

The bun was so airy and doughy; it was very good. The guiding taste of the sandwich was the guacamole and the steak, though. The steak was in a marinade that gave it a little salty, but sweet, flavor. The guac was so creamy mixed with everything else, too.

It was a very good and filling sandwich.

Definitely not Mexican fare, but the waffle fries were thick-sliced, not overly salted and just a great companion for the torta.

The other members of my group were happy with their picks. One went with chicken quesadillas, while the other had beef soft tacos.

Some of the other items that stood out on the menu included the chicken wings on the appetizer portion, the el mireko, the tamales and the stuffed peppers on the entrée portion.

The el mireko consists of two ranchero chicken burritos flash-fried golden brown and topped with chili con queso and guacamole. It’s served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

They even have a cool dessert available, with the fried cheesecake that’s worth a try.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - four and a half stars

Service - four stars

Food - four and a half stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this Mexican restaurant in central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

ANSWER: Chava's, 217 E. Vandalia St. in Edwardsville