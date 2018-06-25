Maintaining routines during summer break

Summer break is in full swing! For some caregivers, this is a time for sunshine and lots of fun, and for others, the countdown to the first day of school has already begun.

The decrease in routine and structure that occurs when school is out can present stressful moments for both parent and child. Recent studies have found that having a normal daily rhythm and routine during the summer can help diffuse stress and depression for all family members. Additionally, structure and routine can contribute to health benefits, feelings of safety, and improve an individual’s mood and cognitive functioning.

There are several ways parents and children can incorporate and maintain healthy routines to help reduce stress during the summer break.

Bedtime

Maintain an appropriate bedtime. Develop a bedtime routine during the summer break to help maintain balance and reduce stress. According to the Centers for Disease Control, short sleep duration can be associated with greater likelihoods of frequent mental distress. Appropriate amounts of sleep can increase mental and emotional resilience. Bedtime routines may vary depending on a child’s age. Creating a routine that includes less screen time, reading with a caregiver, and relaxation can assist with getting a good night’s rest.

Parent and child connectedness

Unplugging from technology and spending quality time with loved ones can help shrink stress and anxiety, and it can boost the mental and physical health of the entire family. Traditions and rituals like taking a vacation, going to the library, or camping in the back yard can enrich relationships and provide opportunities for family members to talk with one another, discover new interests, explore places together, and create valuable family memories.

Play

Play has powerful benefits for children and adults by providing an experience of joy and fun. Amidst the hectic schedules and daily demands of life, taking time out to play and enjoy the freedom from rules and responsibilities can assist with greater life balance for all family members. Children who see adults having fun, laughing, and enjoying life can learn valuable lessons about the balance of work and play. Playing with children can provide adults opportunities to see how a child’s mind works, how emotions play out, and discovery of interests a child holds dear to them. Play also increases opportunities to strengthen relationships with children, which can aid in times of family stress and transition.

Visual structure

Finding ways to create visuals around structure and routine can be extremely helpful for both caregiver and child. Visual structures work for verbal and pre-verbal children and can include words and/or pictures. They can indicate a daily schedule, tasks assigned and completed, and a way to include the child in planning. A colorful visual placed where all can see can add an aspect of fun to daily planning. While structure is a valuable tool, it should also be flexible and adjusted when necessary to the needs of the child and/or caregiver.

The transition summer brings can often bring stress to a child and family. Some stress from transition is normal for all of us, but when stress constantly interrupts an individual’s daily life, professional help may be needed. Centerstone’s staff is trained to help individuals manage stress in a healthy way and to incorporate tools to assist with daily stressors in an individualized manner.

This summer break, develop a routine that works for you and your family to make this summer full of joy, fun, and memories that will last a lifetime.

Niki Grajewski is a clinical manager at Centerstone. She has worked with children, families, and adults within the mental health field for close to 20 years. Her work has focused on how to incorporate and educate others on the importance of understanding trauma informed care and relational connectedness with those we serve.