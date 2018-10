letter to editor stock image

Vote yes to cease Godfrey Township!

The simple answer is one less “level of government” and one less taxing body.

The services performed by the township will be taken over by the village of Godfrey. For example: all tasks done by the assessor’s office will be completed by employees of the village of Godfrey, and no one will have to go to Edwardsville.

Mayor Michael McCormick

Godfrey