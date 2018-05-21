Media present biased view of Trump

I find the MSM (mainstream media) biased and leftist thinking, a propaganda organ for liberals and Democrats. All are united in opposition to President Trump, while there has been a quantum shift in Washington’s business as usual. Liberalism’s drive for more and bigger government with more regulation of everything is in turmoil. Trump is brash and can be crude. But his primary shortfall, in their eyes, is he is not a politician, not one of them. Yet that is what is driving some spectacular changes in the United States today.

The Mueller investigation is Washington politics, nothing more, with only two indictments of campaign advisers for financial cheating that happened years before Trump’s campaign. An honest step would be to recognize that is all there is and there was no collusion with Russia. That is too honest to happen. With millions of unlimited dollars available, no Washington lawyer is going to say continuation is a waste of money.

What has been discovered is particularly scary. The Obama FBI and DOJ (Justice Department) were indeed in collusion to ready the Washington scene for an anticipated ascension of Hillary Clinton to the presidency. They wrote off Donald Trump as an outsider who would lose. Thus their convoluted reasoning excused a thousand violations of national security laws when she used a private email server to transmit classified information. Her main purpose was to conceal her own collusion with foreign government agents who contributed 100-plus millions to the Clinton Foundation, supposedly charitable and tax-exempt. To hell with safeguarding classified information.

Sadly, there is a young Navy sailor in prison because he sent a selfie to his girlfriend from inside his submarine. The Navy said there was classified equipment in the background and a security violation. I was company security officer for a few years until it became so much work it interfered with my main job as engineering manager. And all we really had were classified drawings and specifications in a filing cabinet in support of otherwise unclassified products. Yet the demands for keeping and recording the use of those documents was enormous. We had security inspections every six months, and the records of signing in and out and any copies had to show perfect tracking.

Yet the FBI and DOJ ignored Hillary’s thousands of emailed security violations so they would be in good standing with her — as the next president. That is the inner workings in the Washington swamp President Trump intends to drain. And that is why Democrats, politicians, lobbyists, and fellow travelers are hysterically trying to stop him. It is an assault on a secret government inside a government that is supposed to belong to us. I admit I did not expect to see a President Trump. However, the deregulation of financial markets, diminished bureaucracy and tax reform are reflected in the vast improvement in our economy and employment. I wonder if he will continue to make life here better or will the Washington swampers prevail in stopping this interference in their good ol’ boy way of life in Washington, where everything is for sale.

Ron Jones

Alton

A cleaner, safer jail

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 54 by Philip W. Chapman, Madison County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this report is to provide information and assist with government transparency.

Jail repair resolution: I wholeheartedly supported the bipartisan jail repair resolution costing approximately $13 million awarded to Plocher Construction of Highland, which passed the full board 28-0 on May 16. The previous administration neglected jail repair. This resolution saves taxpayers an estimated $22 million over the previous jail bond issue voters rejected 80 percent to 20 percent. The contract ensures a clean, safe jail for inmates and staff.

Prairietown road improvements: (1) A number of citizens contacted me about the parking and safety concerns at the Prairietown Renken Road intersection. I contacted the Sheriff’s Office and Highway Director Mark Gvillo. These offices are taking action to ensure parking and line-of-sight issues are corrected. (2) Schiller Renken Road issue: Tim and Mike Goebel raised the issue of improving the Schiller Road access to the elevator. Previously, I met with them, Mark Gvillo and Vern Ruble at Schiller Road. On May 11, Highway Director Mark Gvillo followed up and met with concerned citizens to make specific plans for improvement.

Highland roundabout: I’ve worked with District 1 representative Judy Kuhn, District 4 representative David Michael, Transportation Chairman Tom McCrae, and Highway Director Mark Gvillo to place the Highland roundabout resolution on the June transportation agenda.

PTELL update (Property Tax Extension Limitation Law): PTELL’s primary purpose is to help with property tax relief (not lower current taxes) if your property values and assessments increase greater than inflation. I am working with the county treasurer, county clerk, and the Assessor’s Office to determine PTELL’s impact on Madison County and report back to you.

Code Red services agreement: This extension I moved in Finance Committee passed the whole board 28-0 on May 16.

Tax liquidation addendum resolution: The resolution to approve the addendum to the delinquent tax liquidation program presented by Treasurer (Chris) Slusser and approved in the Tax Cycle Committee I chair passed the full board 28–0 on May 16. It increases revenues.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3