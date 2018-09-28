Mileage tax: more trouble than it’s worth?

Geer Box

“It’s not just your car, it’s your freedom.”

This slogan from an old TV commercial emphasized taking care of your car at a GM dealer. Today it could be a rallying cry about one of Illinois’ hottest issues: A proposed vehicle mileage tax.

Some say it’s an attempt to milk more money out of the average driver. Some even hint of Big-Brotherish implications of having your car hooked up to a government computer.

J.B. Pritzker has examined a similar proposal in Oregon, in which motorists voluntarily install a tracking device in their rides and are charged 1.5 cents per mile. More than 1,300 vehicles are enrolled in the program. And that’s far as it’s gone.

Financing the state highway infrastructure is a double-edged sword. Highway projects are funded on revenue raised by federal and state taxes levied on every drop of fuel we buy, be it regular, midgrade, premium or diesel. That was no problem when people drove less fuel-efficient cars, but with the growing mix of hybrids and electric vehicles in the vehicle population, the less gas is sold, and the tax revenue is lower.

As revenue goes down, however, repair costs have gone up. So much so that the Illinois Economic Policy Institute has recommended raising the state fuel tax from 37.3 cents per gallon — 10th highest in the nation — to 85 cents per gallon. In another option, raising your yearly license plate fee from $101 to ... wait for it ... $578. Talk about a regressive tax! It could lead to some interesting side effects. My former radio boss, the late Chuck Norman, lived in Missouri but registered his cars in Illinois to avoid paying Missouri personal property taxes. That worked great until Illinois mandated exhaust emission tests in the Metro East. He had to scramble (unsuccessfully) to convince the state his cars were company vehicles and exempt from such a requirement. Missourians pay a state tax of just 17.35 cents a gallon (only Alaska is lower), but did I mention there’s also a proposal to raise the gas tax in the Show-Me State, too?

According to GasBuddy.com, I bought 351.212 gallons of fuel in 2017. At the current Illinois tax rate, I paid an estimated $130.99 in fuel taxes in 2017. I drove 8,758 miles last year. Using the 1.5 cents per mile figure of the Oregon proposal, that would total up to $131.37. Thirty-eight cents. However, I drove — and bought fuel — not only in Illinois, but also in Missouri, Arkansas and Tennessee. And what if Missouri, Arkansas and Tennessee want a share of that? I don’t know about you, but a vehicle mileage tax may be more trouble than it’s worth ... and it has nothing to do with your freedom.

