Milk remains a staple of school lunchtime nourishment

EDITOR’S NOTE: This column is provided by the St. Louis District Dairy Council.

Back to school with milk: the lunchtime staple

Back to school means returning to routine, earlier bedtimes, and homework. It is also a time to think about how our kids are fueling their bodies. Healthy meals and snacks are essential for learning and growing. The National School Lunch Act was passed in 1946 “as a measure of national security, to safeguard the health and well-being of the nation’s children.” Today, nearly 100,000 schools serve lunches to 30 million students each day and 4.9 billion lunches are served every year. In the past 70 years, school meals have changed dramatically, but one staple has been there through it all — the milk carton.

History of the lunch tray

School meal programs began popping up among metropolitan areas within the United States in the early 1900s. Early school meals typically consisted of bread, an entrée such as stew, meat and potatoes, or soup, and a glass of milk. Milk has always been viewed as a nutrient powerhouse and was a cornerstone of these early school meals. In fact, local physicians actually required schools to serve students milk in some cases. Talk about a powerful dose of nutrition for growing bodies!

The modern cafeteria

Over the years, school meals have evolved to include fresh fruits and vegetables, lean protein, whole grains, and low-fat dairy. Although white milk is a classic favorite, chocolate milk has become a “regular” in school cafeteria programs as well. School districts participating in the National School Lunch and Breakfast programs can serve low-fat or fat-free plain and/or flavored milk.

With the same nine nutrients as unflavored milk, chocolate milk is a smart choice for both kids and adults.

“Calcium and Vitamin D are nutrients of concern for both kids and adults in the United States,” Dairy Council registered dietitian Erin McGraw says. “Ensuring dairy is a part of school meals is a great way to help students meet the goal of three servings every day — and to bring the message home to their parents.”

Studies have found that the removal of flavored milk from cafeteria menus resulted in a dramatic decrease in milk consumption, which means children may miss out on these essential nutrients. (Quann E, Adams D. Impact on Milk Consumption and Nutrient Intakes From Eliminating Flavored Milk in Elementary Schools. Nutrition Today . 201348:127-134)

The original local food

Many schools are embracing the farm-to-table movement by bringing local foods into cafeterias. School gardens supply fresh seasonal produce, along with lessons on responsibility and the science of gardening. One local food that has been a part of the lunch tray for years is milk. In fact, it only takes two days for milk to get from the cow to the carton.

“Some students are surprised to learn that the milk on their trays almost always comes from a local farm,” McGraw said. “When they find out, they immediately want to visit the farm and meet the cows and the farmer.”

Dairy farmers are committed to providing wholesome safe products for schools to offer as a part of a fresh and balanced breakfast, lunch, or snack.

For more information, visit the website.

