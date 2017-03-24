Mind Matters: March 24, 2017

We recently recognized National Eating Disorders week and would like to acknowledge this important health topic.

Eating disorders are treatable serious conditions that can affect people of any age, gender or size. These complex illnesses have both genetic and environmental contributing factors and if left untreated can be life-threatening. Symptoms include distorted emotions and behaviors surrounding food, weight and body image, resulting in serious consequences for health.

There are various types of eating disorders. Anorexia nervosa involves weight loss because of excessive dieting and exercise, sometimes to the point of starvation. People with anorexia feel they can never be thin enough and continue to see themselves as overweight despite extreme weight loss. Bulimia nervosa is identified by cycles of extreme overeating, called “bingeing,” followed by “purging” or other unhealthy behaviors in an effort to get rid of the food. Those with binge eating disorder have regular incidents of extreme overeating and feelings of loss of control about eating.

Once denial of symptoms is addressed and the individual becomes able to talk about their experience, treatment begins. Successful treatment includes psychological counseling, a physician to provide medical care of resulting health problems, consultation with a registered dietitian for nutritional education, possible medication, dental care, and lots of support from family and friends.

Don’t most people have times when they overeat? How would someone know if this was an eating disorder?

It’s true; most of us can identify with the feeling of having overeaten at Thanksgiving dinner or other celebrations. But it’s important to distinguish binge eating disorder from simple overeating. Occasional overeating has no major consequences for us and isn’t accompanied by the compulsive loss of control or overwhelming feelings of shame and guilt someone with a binge eating disorder experiences. A person with a binge eating disorder would also have an extreme focus on his or her body shape, size and weight and participate in unhealthy behaviors following a repetitive binge eating experience.

Everyone seems to be on a diet; how much is too much weight loss?

The amount and pace of safe weight loss varies with each individual. The question of what is considered healthy versus unhealthy is an excellent one. In recent years, those seeking to lose weight have access to free information, from reliable resources on the topic of healthy weight loss, eating plans and nutrition. Perhaps your question also relates to what may be a sign of anorexia nervosa. Anorexia involves over-restriction of food compared to nutritional requirements. This results in a significantly low body weight for that person’s age, sex and stage of development. Even though the person may be very underweight, a distorted body image and fear of becoming “fat” can result in excessive behaviors such as rigid exercise routines, despite illness or injury. The best method of determining a healthy weight is to consult with your primary care physician. A body mass index (BMI) can be used as a helpful tool to begin to discuss a personalized plan for a healthy weight.

Susanne Ringhausen is manager of psychological services and EAP counseling at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. For information, call (618) 474-6240.

