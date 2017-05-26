Mind Matters: May 26, 2017

I peek out of my office and notice many “closed doors” along the hallway. Behind these doors are experienced clinical therapists who go about their day providing dignity, respect and privacy to their clients. But it strikes me that most of our therapy work happens in private, and this creates a cloud of mystery around our profession. And with May being Mental Health Month, I think it’s a perfect time to increase public awareness of who we are, the commonality of mental health conditions and tell people how they can get access to support.

There may be times in our life when we recognize the need to consult with a licensed professional. If you have a tax problem, you look for a CPA; a legal issue, consult with an attorney; physical illness, call your doctor; out of shape, see a personal trainer. No one wants to have tax problems, legal issues, medical illness or be out of shape. Similarly, no one wants to have mental health concerns, but they are a part of life for many. Nearly one in five American adults will experience a mental health condition in a given year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mental health therapy is not a mystery. It is a science, in that the licensed professional typically has years of education, specialized training and skills. Following an assessment, they can use evidence-based researched methods to help the individual learn to solve problems, improve mood and relationships and increase life satisfaction. Good therapy is also an art. The art is the ability to develop an understanding and communicate to develop a helpful, trusting relationship with the person.

How do I know when it is time to talk to a counselor? How serious does a problem have to be?

Just because you decide to consult with a counselor does not mean there is something wrong with you. Most of the time, we cope with life issues on our own. Sometimes, however, we may feel uncomfortable talking with family or friends about a personal situation. If this is the case or if a problem is affecting your life on a regular basis, it may be time to call for assistance. You may have a stressful life situation, or a family relationship you want to improve upon, or have the simple goal to develop a personalized stress management plan.

A licensed mental health professional is trained to help you assess the problem, make specific recommendations and assist you to develop coping skills, which may involve a change in your thoughts, feelings or behaviors and improve your situation. For short-term issues, brief solution-focused therapy can make a world of difference, often in a matter of weeks. For more serious mental health disorders, you may choose to attend therapy sessions for a longer period of time, for greater benefit and ongoing support. In reality, the number of visits or how often you attend depends upon a number of factors such as the severity of your symptoms, how long the problem has been going on, the impact it is having on your ability to function in daily life and what kind of support system you have in place. Taking the first step to seek assistance may seem overwhelming, but it really is as simple as a phone call.

Susanne Ringhausen is manager of psychological services and EAP counseling at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center. For information, call (618) 474-6240.

