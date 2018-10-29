Ming-Mendoza is best choice for county clerk

letter to editor stock image

We have all read about the staggering voter suppression in Georgia, yet right here in Madison County, one candidate is making it his platform. Steve Adler states on his Facebook page, “For decades, I have fought against Chicago voting schemes at nursing homes, assisted living centers, and homes for the disabled.” Is a “voting scheme” something that allows registered voters to exercise their constitutional right? I didn’t know the Constitution was a scheme.

By law, neither one’s living situation nor mental capacity excludes citizens from their constitutional right to vote. And who would judge which person could or couldn’t vote? Maybe Jimmy Kimmel, since his man-on-the-street interviews often show just how savvy people are — or aren’t — about politics, current events, civics, and elections. This judgment is nonsense. Some people are informed voters and some are not.

Voter suppression is despicable. That’s why I’m voting for Debbie Ming-Mendoza for Madison County Clerk. This incumbent candidate is passionate about comprehensive election ethics, accuracy of voter registration records, and accuracy of election results. She is so serious about this that she has stopped campaigning in this final, critical week before election day, Nov. 6. Debbie Ming-Mendoza’s full attention is on the final preparation details so that every single legally registered voter has the opportunity to vote, and for his or her vote to be counted accurately, regardless of political affiliation.

The county clerk is the most important office in the county. It is the office that assures and protects our constitutional right to choose representation by election. It is the office that assures and protects our voice. Vote Debbie Ming-Mendoza for county clerk. She is truly our defender of democracy.

Lynne Burnett

Godfrey