Mixing it up

The pizza place from last week was Joe’s Pizza and Pasta, 5775 Godfrey Road, Suite A, in Godfrey. It’s got some pretty stellar pizza.

• • •

I headed to central Madison County for some fantastic Asian fusion fare for my latest stop.

This Asian restaurant is on the top of my list of places to visit when I get a hankering to go out. It doesn’t disappoint.

It’s in the back corner of a strip of businesses and other restaurants in this bustling community. Once you find a spot in the giant parking lot you walk into a small vestibule, where you’ll find the hostess station and will be guided to your seat.

When inside, you see just how spacious the restaurant is; there are plenty of places to sit. There is a large bar right when you enter, stocked with plenty of liquor and beer for patrons, and the best touch is a large fish tank on display behind the horseshoe bar.

There is plenty of open table seating for patrons near the bar which the hostess walked us past to go to the back room. It is painted with warm and relaxing colors and has a rustic feel to it. The atmosphere makes it good for a date night or just a relaxing quiet dinner with friends.

There are lots of low-hanging dim light fixtures, which add to the ambiance, and even videos on the TV in the back room featuring menu items being made at the restaurant.

Well, enough about all of that, you are probably wondering about the food and I’ll vouch for it: it’s good.

I visited with my mom recently for dinner and checked out some stuff I’d never had before on previous visits. We started with the crispy twice-baked potato wontons and wow, wow, wow.

This take on an Asian classic with an American twist was delicious. It’s simply the fried wonton shells stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions and served with ranch for dipping. The aesthetics were Asian, but the taste was just down-home comfort food. I applaud them on the combination; it’s a winner.

The potatoes were so creamy in each bite and the bacon and cheese put it over the top with the bite of saltiness and sweetness. They tasted like miniature baked potatoes.

As for the main course, I looked to the large plates portion of the menu. I went with the scallops. I’ve long been a fan of this meaty seafood, and the way it was served here was fantastic.

You receive three large scallops wrapped in bacon sitting over a bed of puréed butternut squash and garnished with a little spinach. The smell from the combination of the scallops, bacon and squash had me salivating before I even had a chance to taste it.

Once I bit into it, the bacon owned a great smoky flavor to go with the gigantic and tender scallops. The butternut squash was so smooth and had a great rich flavor. The sweet blast was a great mix with the saltiness of the bacon and scallops.

My mom went with a bowl of chicken fried rice and raved about it, too. There were huge chunks of white chicken meat throughout it, which she absolutely loved.

There are plenty of other options here. Going back to the starter menu, you can’t go wrong with the lettuce wraps or the signature crab rangoons.

The lettuce wraps come with seared chicken, red onions, Thai chilies, bell peppers and Thai basil in a Panang curry sauce and served with big leaves of iceberg lettuce. It’s sweet with a little spice kick — phenomenal.

As for the signature crab rangoons, these are made differently here from the traditional dish you’re used to ordering. They are hand-rolled with real lump crab meat, bell peppers, scallions, and ginger and served with a house-made soy mustard sauce. Besides the taste, the distinctive aspect is they are rolled like egg rolls instead of traditional rangoons. They don’t disappoint.

Moving on, they offer soups, salads, fried rice dishes, noodle options, large plate choices, sandwiches, stir fry, burgers, tacos, and sides. The asparagus stir fry, rickshaw steak tacos and banh mi sandwiches are all good options to check out.

They also offer a good craft beer menu, if you’re into that. I enjoyed a couple draught beers on my visit. My first beer was the Super Flare IPA by 4 Hands Brewery out of St. Louis. It was a great citrusy IPA, sweet and bitter at the same time. It’s brewed with mango, guava, and American hops. I wouldn’t expect anything less from this top-notch brewery.

My second brew was a fade to black stout from Left Hand Brewery out of Longmont, Colo. It was a thick, dark and full-flavored stout. It was definitely on the other end of the spectrum from my IPA. It was very heavy, but rich in flavor with hints of licorice, espresso beans, and molasses, which are all used in the brewing process.

So whether it’s stellar twists on Asian fare or good liquid libations, there are plenty of options here making it well worth a visit.

Overall: 5 stars

Cleanliness: 5 stars

Wait staff: 5 stars

Food: 5 stars

Any idea of the name of this Asian fusion restaurant in the central Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

