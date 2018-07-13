Money down the tubes

That Elon Musk guy is at it again.

The guy who brought you personal flamethrowers, the Tesla electric car (which is in big trouble right now in more ways than one) and putting computer chips in your brain to allow consensual telepathy between people, has a new bunch of harebrained ideas he wants to foist upon us.

His latest scheme involves building tunnels all over the Los Angeles metro area, putting people in cylinders and shooting them all over at very high speeds. Sort of like the air tubes at the drive-through window at the bank.

Instead of putting money in the cylinder, you would get into the cylinder. Then someone would push a button and off you would go at approximately 700 miles per hour to be deposited somewhere just like at a bank. If you want, you could even ask for a candy lollipop like they give you at the bank, too. That’s appropriate, since only a sucker would subject themselves to something so incredibly stupid.

He even says the first rides would be for free. I sure hope so. Who would pay to be part of an experimental high-speed Habitrail for people? That’s also appropriate, considering the first riders would essentially be guinea pigs.He is very good at doing one thing: dreaming up enormously expensive projects (usually spending other people’s money) about impossible-to-implement ideas which have little to no hope of ever succeeding.

Not only is the public very skeptical of the merits of the project, he is likely to get pushback from prisoners and drug traffickers who have already built their own network of tunnels all over the L.A. area. He even wants to eventually build a tunnel all the way from Los Angeles to San Francisco (a distance of just under 400 miles) and claims he has a machine that could bore the entire distance in only a few weeks. Anyone buying that one?

I’m not sure if Elon knows this, but airplanes can traverse this distance already in under an hour and don’t need a tunnel. Even if you reduce the time to 30 minutes (highly unlikely, by the way), what are you getting in the end? There are at least five airports in the Los Angeles area you can depart from already, too. So what exactly is this new project buying us, except more danger?

Hey, Elon, why don’t you dream up something more realistic, like a federal tax form that allows you to get from your name on the first page to where you sign your name on the back in under an hour? How about a system where you can get from the waiting room at the hospital to your doctor in under two hours? Can you figure out a way to reduce baseball game lengths back under three hours? Or better yet,design a technology that will accurately forecast the weather three hours out. Better make that one hour out: they are still having trouble with that one.

I do need to give him some credit, though. He’s managed to completely hornswaggle practically anyone he ever talks to no matter what his idea is. Whoever said you can’t fool all of the people all of the time never met Elon Musk. He has also proven that you can fool all of the fools all of the time. No fooling.

