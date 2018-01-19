Move over, Hallmark Channel

“Forever My Girl” is a very sweet, if somewhat predictable, movie.

You know from the opening credits it will be a “happily ever after” movie, but isn’t that why we go to most movies — to be entertained and to feel good?

In the year of the woman, “Forever My Girl” is definitely a chick flick. The men who are dragged kicking and screaming to this film will be delighted with the country music soundtrack, even if they find the storyline a little saccharin.

Liam Page, a country music superstar, and his high-school sweetheart, Josie Preston, grew up in the small town of Saint Augustine, La. On their wedding day, Liam leaves Josie at the altar for a shot at fame and fortune. Eight years later, Liam returns to his tiny hometown when his best friend dies. No one is thrilled to see him, and when Liam discovers he’s the father of a young girl, he tries to rebuild some of those lost relationships.

The gorgeous Alex Roe stars as Liam Page, and Jessica Rothe is Josie, both turning in adequate performances. I am not so sure there was a mutual attraction between the two.

W.C. Fields said, “Never work with children or animals.” Roe and Rothe should have listened to Fields before acting in this film, because Abby Rayder Fortson, who plays the precocious Billy, steals every scene she is in.

The film is directed by Bethany Ashton Wolf from a script she adapted from Heidi McLaughlin’s best-selling novel of the same name.

I am surprised this was released in theaters. When I saw the trailers on television, I thought it was a Hallmark movie. The story line is like a thousand romance novels — girl loses boy, boy realizes he was a jerk, boy tries to win back girl, boy wins girl, and they live happily ever after. Don’t get me wrong: I like Hallmark movies. You always feel good when you turn off the television and you will feel good when you leave the theater after viewing “Forever My Girl,” too.

I think this is a great movie for women to see after a nice dinner out with their BFFs and a couple of glasses of wine.

“Forever My Girl” opens Friday at Ronnie’s in St. Louis.

3 1/2 stars, PG

