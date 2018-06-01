Mr. Flavor’s neighborhood

This neighborhood bar and grill in western Madison County may look unassuming, but it has plenty to offer.

The building sits next to a fairly busy street but is a little off the beaten path. You’ll see the long building with a paved parking lot in front and a larger rock parking lot behind it.

A banquet area fills the back of the building, so head to the front where the smaller bar area is and you’ll find the good grub.

When you walk in, you’re sort of behind the bar area. A hallway leads to the bathrooms there, but walk forward and it opens up with tables for patrons and bar seating. There is a pool table when you enter, along with a dart board. There are plenty of activities to keep you occupied during your visit here.

Several tall round tables with swivel chairs fill the dining area. There is also seating on two sides of the small wooden bar with more swivel chairs. The bar opens up into the kitchen.

New poker machines were being installed on my recent lunch visit. There are also several TVs hanging on the wall, including three behind the bar. The Cardinals were playing a day game on my visit and were being shown on most of the TVs.

You’ll also see a plethora of beer and liquor signs adorning the walls. It just has an old school neighborhood bar vibe.

An outdoor patio area gives it even more character with more seating and more games for patrons to play, including ping-pong. There is plenty to do for nightlife at this joint outside of the food.

It is cash only, so come prepared. They do have an ATM if you need to refuel the wallet.

As for food it’s not a huge menu, but it’s a good one.

I went with their classic monster burger, which dons the name of the restaurant. It came with a side of fries. My dining companion ordered a dinner salad and the deep fried taco special, available from open to close Tuesday to Thursday.

I’ll start with my friend’s order. The dinner salad was pretty ordinary. It consisted of a bed of romaine lettuce, topped with mozzarella cheese, black olives, onions and tomatoes. He gobbled it all down, so I guess he enjoyed it.

The deep fried taco special included four good-sized tacos for $6. The crispy shells were filled with beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and a little taco sauce. It also came with containers of sour cream and salsa to add to the experience.

I could hear the massive crunch of the shells when he bit into them. He raved about their taste, too.

As for my monster order, it won’t be on any diet plans, but it should be on the radar to eat nonetheless.

It started on a fresh bun from Duke’s Bakery with a charbroiled hamburger patty, American, pepper jack, provel and Swiss cheeses melted and melded together, a couple slices of bacon and two onion rings. On the side were lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle and a cup of chipotle mayo. It was also accompanied with a steak knife to cut the gargantuan down and make it edible.

I threw the tomato slice on, lathered it up with chipotle mayo and prepared myself for battle.

First I had to smash it down and cut it in half to make it easier to eat. On my first bite I knew I was in for a special experience.

The burger had a sensational charbroil taste and the great mesh from all the cheeses added a spike in the flavor blast. Add in the crispiness and saltiness of the bacon and onion rings and the freshness of the bun, and I can confidently call this a destination dish.

I was a little disheartened with the chipotle mayo, which didn’t add as much of a spice kick as I had hoped, but it was still outstanding.

The fries came in a basket on the side, and there were plenty. They were piping hot and of the shoestring variety, but not overly salty. They were good.

There are also a few other sandwiches on the menu, including 8-ounce Kobe beef burgers and a 1-pound BLT. Classic bar fare appetizers like mini tacos, wings and toasted ravioli are also available, as well as pizzas.

On Friday and Saturday, help yourself to a steak and shrimp special, or a steak, shrimp and lobster special. Those are from 5 p.m. to when they sell out. The steak and shrimp special is $29.69, while the steak, shrimp and lobster one is $39.69.

What is the name of this neighborhood bar in western Madison County? Scroll down to see the answer!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Pete’s Lounge at 100 Big Arch Road in Godfrey

