Ms. Winfrey for president?

Mary Jane Higby was a native St. Louisan who starred in a soap opera called “When a Girl Marries” in the Golden Age of Radio. In her 1968 autobiography “Tune in Tomorrow,” she wrote about Ronald Reagan’s bid for governor of California in 1966: “I can’t wait for someone to tap the vote-getting potential of Doris Day … Someday we won’t nominate political candidates. We’ll cast them.”

Oprah Winfrey’s dramatic Golden Globes speech could be new proof of this. The story of Ms. Winfrey’s rise from an impoverished childhood in Mississippi to her pioneering roles as TV news anchor, talk show host, actress, media entrepreneur and businesswoman is the subject of many books. Not to mention her forays into self-improvement, including a financial interest in Weight Watchers, and a line of soups and side dishes called “O That’s Good.”

Where does “casting” come in? That night, Golden Globes host Seth Meyers half-kiddingly tried to convince her to launch a presidential bid in 2020. Yet people have taken that ball and run with it faster than the winners drove off in the more than 200 Pontiacs she gave away on her show in 2006.

At various times since last March, she’s “never considered the question as even a possibility;” thanked a New York Post columnist who called her “the Democrats’ best hope for 2020;” and again publicly pooh-poohed the idea with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning.”

Yet after her appearance Jan. 7, her longtime partner Stedman Graham commented to a Los Angeles Times reporter: “It’s up to the people. She would absolutely do it.” And CNN is reporting two of Winfrey’s close friends, speaking on the condition of anonymity, say she’s “actively thinking” about running for president.

Let’s see here. A multi-billionaire who’s known for financial expertise, a goodly amount of media experience and certainly media visibility. Someone who’s suffered a lot of grief along the way from family, friends and critics who didn’t think success was possible. Someone who’s proven the critics wrong. Someone who’s known for pulling no punches about controversial issues, despite the flak that often follows.

The above paragraph describes Oprah Winfrey perfectly. It also describes President Trump perfectly. Besides the obvious differences in gender and appearance, the two couldn’t be more opposite politically if a scriptwriter had written a potential scenario for 2020. Trump is the darling of the conservative crowd, while the liberals call him something just this side of Antichrist.

Ms. Winfrey has lent her name, voice and talents to such causes such as LGBT rights, animal rights, education, and charitable causes. She endorsed Barack Obama for president in 2008, and it could well be argued that she could give Democrats an alternative to Hillary Clinton in the next presidential election. Although she may have denied it from time to time, Oprah Winfrey could be a major challenge in the 2020 campaign.

If that’s the case, Mary Jane Higby’s political prophecy of 50 years ago may very well happen. And O, that’s interesting.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter