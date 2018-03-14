Need security guards? Hire them.

Here we go again. After the Feb. 14 shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead, the old arguments have resurfaced. Gun control advocates demand tighter restrictions on assault rifles and guns of all types. Question: Why does anyone need an AR-15, the rifle Nikolas Cruz used to gun down his classmates? A gun, by the way, purchased legally as he jumped through all of Florida’s existing gun control hoops.

The National Rifle Association trots out its traditional argument against registration: “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” If that’s true, we shouldn’t fear to register our guns. Cars don’t kill people ... people in cars kill people, too. Especially drunk or irresponsible people. Yet we routinely register our rides every year with nary a qualm.

There is wailing and gnashing of teeth from celebrities, senators, students, and parents. Despite claims to the contrary, these statements are as politically charged — no, supercharged — as any commentary directed at the current administration.

And there’s a comment repeated again and again by the woulda-coulda-shoulda crowd: If only a teacher or coach had been packing heat thanks to a concealed-carry license, Cruz could have been shot and killed on the spot, saving who knows how many lives. Why does it have to be a teacher or a coach? Why can’t it be an armed security guard?

The very fact that schools are declared “gun-free zones” puts teachers, administrators, coaches, and yes, students themselves at risks for an angry kid with a high-powered gun and a backpack full of ammunition. Critics say armed guards would traumatize innocent children. Really?

Armed guards at the (locked) school entrances are no different than armed guards at an airport, a government building, a bank, a hospital, or even Busch Stadium. I’ve never seen a small child scared by a security guard at my neighborhood bank. Truth is, more people complained about the Cardinals’ play on the field last year than the guards at the gates.

More and more retailers are giving serious thought to the dangers of active shooters. That friendly guy welcoming you to your favorite store in the future may be a security guard. Active shooters can enter a big-box store just as easily as a big high school, you know.

One caveat, however: security guards must be duly trained as security guards. They should not be asked to do anything else. Arnold Schwarzenegger was cute as a “kindergarten cop,” but even in the best-behaved classroom on campus, a teacher has enough to do educating and training young men and women of varying backgrounds and abilities to meet increasingly tough state and federal standards. Not to mention there will always be students who will need more help than the others.Today’s teachers have enough to do without having to add gun training, sharpshooting practice, and the other legal requirements of responsible gun ownership and usage to their curriculum. In short: Need more teachers? Hire more teachers. Need more school security? Hire more school security guards.

