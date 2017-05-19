Not wimpy at all

EDITOR’S NOTE: AdVantage News is excited to debut a new feature in our newspaper, Mary at the Movies. Each week, film critic Mary Cox will provide her thoughts on blockbusters set to open this weekend, letting you know what movies to run and see and what movies to...well, just run. Enjoy!

In this fourth installment of the Wimpy Kid series, the cast may have completely changed but the Wimpy Kid is still wimpy, cute and funny. As I was watching, I kept thinking of this movie as a cross between “National Lampoon’s Vacation” and “Little Miss Sunshine.” Like those films, everything that can go wrong does in this harmless piece of fluff.

A Heffley family road trip to attend Meemaw’s 90th birthday party goes hilariously off course, thanks to Greg’s newest scheme to get to a video gaming convention that is only two inches off course, according to an atlas.

Jason Drucker stars as Greg, the wimpy kid. Tom Everett Scott is Greg’s father, Frank; Alicia Silverstone plays his mother, Susan; and Charlie Wright stars as Greg’s flaky brother, Roderick.

Silverstone’s acting was a little too over the top for me. As I watched her performance, I found her character slightly annoying. It just didn’t ring true.

David Bowers directed “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: the Long Haul.” Bowers has directed every movie in the series except the first installment.

Jeff Kinney and David Bowers wrote the screenplay based on the series of Wimpy Kid books by Jeff Kinney. This is the first in the series where Kinney, who wrote the books, provided the script.

Several times during the film, I had the feeling Kinney and Bowers were writing about my family’s road trips. One major difference is that if my family stopped at a motel that was not up to my mother’s cleanliness standards, we abruptly left in search of another one. Sometimes it took two or three stops to find a satisfactory motel. In contrast, Susan Heffley put up with a motel room that was really subpar.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” is a fun film for the entire family. Parents and grandparents can enjoy the film along with the kids. If you don’t have kids, go see the movie anyway for a good laugh. It is a film that evokes memories of those road trips you took with your family.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” opens Friday at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12.

PG

Rating: 3 ½ stars

